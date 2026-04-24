Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is well-known for her fearless fashion sense, never shying away from a bold design or neon color. The 54-year-old Queen dazzled in shimmering hot pink for the annual Diplomatic Gala in Amsterdam with a very special choice of royal jewels to finish the look. Amongst a sea of black tails, her fuschia gown glowed.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive at the Diplomatic Reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima glowed amongst a sea of black tails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted over 140 dignitaries at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to celebrate “Politics and Administration” between Amsterdam and Brussels. While the theme sounds less-than-riveting, Queen Maxima’s ruffled, shimmering gown brought a spark to the evening. Royal fashion fans might recognize this tiered gown, designed by Belgian design house Natan. Queen Maxima first wore the gown over 19-years-ago to celebrate then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander’s 40th birthday.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, their daughter and the current heir presumptive, was practically a toddler when attending her father’s birthday celebrations. Fast-forward to today, and the little princess looks more like the future Queen. One day, they’re wearing little leather Mary Janes, and the next, they’re borrowing your priceless tiara. For the Diplomatic Reception, Queen Maxima wore a tiara that is said to be Princess Catharina-Amalia’s favorite.

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Queen Maxima first wore the gown nearly twenty years ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catharina-Amalia wearing the Ruby Peacock tiara. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ruby Peacock Tiara was commissioned in 1897 by Schurmann & Co. Originally designed as a parure consisting of a tiara, necklace, and stomacher, the set is most often seen as a towering tiara. The design was meant to replace a larger, heavier tiara and has been worn by Dutch royal women at key historic events over the years. To really bring a royal punch to her gown for the Diplomatic Reception, Queen Maxima wore the tiara and the matching necklace.

Princess Catharina-Amalia has worn the tiara several times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her official biography, Princess Catharina-Amalia admitted, “I love tiaras.” Over the years, she became familiar with the royal tiaras she saw on friends and family. “Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras of Europe.”

When your mother is the Queen of a European nation—and has the wardrobe to match—you take the opportunities where you can. “I used to put them on from my mother. Then, there would be [another tiara] on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."