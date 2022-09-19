A Rainbow Appeared in the Skies Above London Ahead of the Queen’s Funeral

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
We’re sensing a theme here—after a double rainbow appeared in the skies over Buckingham Palace shortly before the Queen’s death was announced on September 8, another rainbow has appeared, this time over the Palace of Westminster ahead of Her Majesty’s funeral today.
The Queen’s coffin had laid in state at Westminster Hall since earlier this week and will proceed shortly to nearby Westminster Abbey during the funeral proceedings. Yesterday, a rainbow broke through the clouds over Westminster Palace in London, where Her Majesty’s coffin was.
A local government official, Joe Porter, tweeted a photo of the sight, writing: “The most incredible rainbow over the Palace of Westminster on the eve of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.”
The stunning rainbow was photographed over the Elizabeth Tower, PEOPLE reports, formerly known as the Clock Tower but renamed to celebrate Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Over 2,000 attendees from around the globe are expected at the Queen’s funeral this morning.
And for what it’s worth—we still don’t think the rainbows are a coincidence.
