A Double Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before the Queen’s Death Was Announced

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The most beautiful occurrence happened over Buckingham Palace this afternoon—just one hour before the Queen’s death was announced, a double rainbow broke through the clouds and appeared in the skies over Buckingham Palace in London, Her Majesty’s residence for most of her historic 70-year reign.

At the time, crowds had already gathered at the Palace after officials announced just after 12 p.m. London time that the Queen was “under medical supervision,” per The Mirror .

After a heavy downpour, the double rainbow appeared, “giving comfort to those in the crowd who were eagerly awaiting an update,” the outlet reports.

At 6:30 p.m. London time, the Palace announced that Her Majesty “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The rainbow could be seen not just over the Palace but over major landmarks across London, including the Elizabeth Tower in Westminster and the Queen Victoria Memorial.

About 90 minutes before the announcement, a woman laid the first bouquet at the Palace just after 5 p.m. The crowd assembled outside of the Palace has grown to around 1,000 people, The Mirror reports.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are due to the Palace tomorrow. They remain at Balmoral for the rest of the evening.

The rainbow, at least to this writer, serves as proof that, even in a dark hour, something altogether magical can appear.