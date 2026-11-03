Queen Elizabeth’s Face “Only Really Lit Up” About Horses and One Surprising Topic, Says Novelist

Dogs and horses were always reliable topics when chatting with Queen Elizabeth, but according to novelist Daphne du Maurier, there was a more unexpected area of conversation that caused the late monarch to get excited.
In Elizabeth: an Intimate Portrait, biographer Gyles Brandreth wrote that du Maurier had a front-row seat to the goings-on of the Royal Family when her husband served as comptroller of Prince Philip’s household. She noted that she was “struck by the way Prince Philip could talk about anything—literature, art, murder, military manoeuvres—white the Queen’s range of interests—and conversation was much more limited.”
Brandreth added that “According to du Maurier, Her Majesty’s face only really ‘lit up’ when the talk was of horses—and world affairs.”
After being on the throne for 70 years, the late Queen saw an extraordinary amount of political change and also was “exceptionally well-informed,” Brandreth wrote, so world affairs was certainly a topic that she felt at home discussing.
The author shared one anecdote from a former private secretary that illustrated just how highly Queen Elizabeth valued the events other people might consider boring. "We have got the gathering of Commonwealth Auditors at Buckingham Palace coming up, Ma'am," Robin Janvrin recalled telling the late Queen, adding it was "not the most interesting event in the next two weeks."
Queen Elizabeth, however, felt differently. "On the contrary, Robin," said Her Majesty. "The auditors are the very people who can help stamp out corruption in their countries. This could be the most significant event of the next two weeks."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.