Don’t call me the Grinch, but I’m not a huge fan of traditional holiday candles. I’m all for embracing festive energy, but the candles can sometimes be, well, a little too holiday-scented. I want my home to smell like a delicious gingerbread house, not like Buddy the Elf threw his chocolate spaghetti on my walls. It’s a fine line, and for the greater good of your own home, I’ve spent the past couple of months burning dozens of holiday candles in search of the one that smells like the warm, cozy joy of the season without the saccharine sillage of an over-scented Christmas (or Hanukkah!) candle.
The result: a whopping seven different scents that feel elevated, yet spirited. Think: a candle reminiscent of skiing in Aspen, complete with the lingering smell of toasting marshmallows at the St. Regis; one that has distilled the woody deliciousness of a fire crackling at a cabin in the woods; and even a cute little gift set that I plan on wrapping up for every single White Elephant gift exchange I’m invited to. Without further ado, shop my favorite holiday candles of the season.
I wrote a love letter to this candle when it launched last month—so if you’re curious about allllll my unfiltered thoughts, go right ahead and read it. The short of the long, though: this little guy has 60 hours of burn time and makes my apartment smell like reading a newly minted book on a worn-in leather couch. It’s cozy, deep, and unexpectedly comforting. The best part: you can stop by any Le Labo store and get it engraved with someone special’s name and city. It makes for the cutest gift.
Review: “While the name of this candle might spark visions of a dusty library, I promise you it is anything but. Instead, it leverages the cozy comfort you’d experience on aworn leathercouch in dim lighting with the lightness and freshness of paper. If mystery had a scent, it’s this.” — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
The Best Winter Holiday Candle
Hotel Lobby Candle
Apres Ski
You know when a hotel lobby just smells really good? So does Hotel Lobby Candle founder Lindsay Silberman, which is exactly why she set out to create a line of candles that will make your space smell just as intoxicatingly delicious as a five-star resort. This limited-edition baby transports me right to Aspen. It has a mountain air accord, woody hints reminiscent of a burning fireplace, some bourbon, and just a hint of gourmand that channels marshmallows by the fire pit.
Review: “This one surprised me. I expected a nice, cozy candle, and instead my apartment smells like a ski lodge at 5 PM. The deep green jar looks like it belongs on a mantel in Aspen, and the vanilla make it warm without being too sweet. I've never been a good skier, and with this burning I've stopped pretending I want to be and can just lean into full blown apres.” — Hotel Lobby Candle
The Best Woody Holiday Candle
Homecourt
Balsam Fireplace Candle
I love Courtney Cox’s home brand for many reasons. The fancy surface cleaner! The elevated laundry detergent! But her candles have a special place in my home. Not only are they nondescript with no logo or branding (love!), but they also come with scents that are just strong enough to leave an impact, but subtle enough not to give me a headache. Balsam Fireplace is limited-edition—with an ambery, spicy profile—so make sure you scoop it up while you can.
Review: “Smells lovely!! Bought this with the kitchen trio to gift to someone else, but it’s staying with me!” — Homecourt
The Best Gourmand Holiday Candle
Lulu and Georgia
The Candle by Lulu and Georgia
I moved last spring and, through the whole apartment decorating journey, discovered the amazingness that is otherwise known as Lulu and Georgia. The brand is best known for feminine decor, but one of my favorite (underrated) discoveries has been this candle. It’s my ideal vanilla-meets-sandalwood blend. Think: cashmere in a candle. It makes my home smell warm and inviting. I always light it before having guests over.
Review: “This is my go-to gifting candle. It smells divine—a mix of vanilla and sandalwood—and gives off a cozy scent without feeling too dialed in to any one note. It’s generally a crowd-pleaser, so I never feel iffy gifting it; I know it’s going to be a hit.” — Samantha Holender
The Best Thanksgiving Holiday Candle
LAFCO New York
Pumpkin Seed & Sandalwood | Candle
If you love everything fall-themed or are obsessed with pumpkin everything, this is without a doubt the candle for you. It harnesses the sweetness of pumpkin, but instead of adding spice or sugar, it uses sandalwood for a grounding effect. It’s the exact scent I want burning while watching a cheesy Hallmark movie and baking cookies. Shipping is pretty quick, but I’d make sure to scoop this up before Thanksgiving. Trust me, you’ll want it to set the cozy vibes.
Review: “Pumpkin Seed & Sandalwood is my favorite fall burn this season. Lets start with the hand blown vessel. It's stunning with its slightly glittering elements through out the vessel. The warmth of the clove with the dry, sharp and a hint of spice from the cinnamon is the perfect balance. As always Lafco has fast delivery and perfect packaging with matches included.” — Lafco
The Best Niche Holiday Candle
Nette
The Magician Scented Candle
One thing I love about Nette: the scents are never what you expect. I can read the notes 1,000 times and imagine it in my head, but I’m always surprised when I actually get my hands on it. While the name and notes had me imagining something mysterious and deep, this is actually light, refreshing, and very relaxing. Bonus: the dark green exterior makes it an ideal holiday gift.
Review: “This candle is such a nice mix of cozy and fresh. The sandalwood + palo santo combo gives it that warm, woody vibe, but it doesn’t feel heavy or smoky. it’s cleaner and a bit brighter than I expected. I usually light it in the evening when I’m winding down and it fills the room nicely without being overpowering.” — Nette
The Best Holiday Candle Gift Set
NEST New York
Festive Votive Trio
This is the most traditionally "holiday" candle situation on my list. While the scents Holiday and Birchwood Pine are a bit too on the nose for my taste, they still have a home with someone. The scent is strong, but that might be ideal if you're hosting a ton of people over the holiday. The real reason this is on my list? The new Winter Chai flavor—it's absolutely delicious. Think: creamy, cozy, and just a little spicy.
Review: “It has the Incense undertones of Hearth and Amber and Incense candles, with a sweeter, but not too sweet, creamy, overtone. My favorite winter candle is Blue Cypress, and this is a perfect alternative for days, like today, when I want more coziness. The Amber and Incense was too much Incense for my taste; the Hearth, I layer with other candles. But this Winter Chai is a new favorite stand alone.” — Nest
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.