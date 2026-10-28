I’m a Holiday Candle Connoisseur—These 7 Manage to Smell Festive, Elevated, and Absolutely Delicious

One is always burning in my home.

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Don’t call me the Grinch, but I’m not a huge fan of traditional holiday candles. I’m all for embracing festive energy, but the candles can sometimes be, well, a little too holiday-scented. I want my home to smell like a delicious gingerbread house, not like Buddy the Elf threw his chocolate spaghetti on my walls. It’s a fine line, and for the greater good of your own home, I’ve spent the past couple of months burning dozens of holiday candles in search of the one that smells like the warm, cozy joy of the season without the saccharine sillage of an over-scented Christmas (or Hanukkah!) candle.

The result: a whopping seven different scents that feel elevated, yet spirited. Think: a candle reminiscent of skiing in Aspen, complete with the lingering smell of toasting marshmallows at the St. Regis; one that has distilled the woody deliciousness of a fire crackling at a cabin in the woods; and even a cute little gift set that I plan on wrapping up for every single White Elephant gift exchange I’m invited to. Without further ado, shop my favorite holiday candles of the season.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.