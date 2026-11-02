Harriet Sperling Shares Royal Wedding Details for the First Time, Including the "Very Us" Dessert They Served Instead of Cake at Princess Anne's Estate

The couple didn't release any photos of their private wedding reception, but Harriet shared that the "amazing family day" was held at the Princess Royal's estate, Gatcombe Park.
"We had the reception in the garden of Gatcombe, and the sun came out; it was amazing," Harriet said. "We had live music and incredible canapes and champagne, and it was a true celebration, but very 'us' as well."
The couple made sure to do things their way, including serving "a huge tiramisu" in lieu of wedding cake. In keeping with the Royal Family's love of sustainable eating, Harriet shared that they served lamb raised on the Gatcombe estate for dinner.
"It was all very relaxed and informal, and there was a lot of dancing to a live band," she shared.
When asked if she gave a speech at the reception, Harriet replied, "No, I left Peter to that. He's much better at that than me. There was lots of laughter and it was an amazing family day. It finished at midnight, but everyone wanted it to carry on. That’s the sign of a good party!"
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"Their Majesties were there, which was a bit of a pinch-me moment, but just incredible," she told Hello! "I can't really put it into words. It was just so special. I was close to crying but I held it together."
Harriet is the mother of a 14-year-old daughter, Georgina Sperling, from her first marriage, and she said that the "very serene" teenager handled the public attention surrounding the wedding extremely well. "She takes it all in her stride," Harriet shared.
"There's nothing like a wedding day, because everyone's there for you and you're there for love," she added. "It was the happiest day of my life, apart from when my daughter was born."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.