Queen Camilla Couldn't Stop Laughing During "Royal Rain Gate" as a "Frustrated" King Charles Ended Up Soaked to the Bone

Queen Camillajoined King Charles for the rest of his Caribbean tour on Sunday, November 1, and while the couple celebrated Antigua and Barbuda's Independence Day, they found themselves stuck in the middle of a "biblical" rainstorm.
In a video shared by GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker on Instagram, The King and Queen were attending the country's annual Independence Parade when rain unexpectedly hammered down on the attendees. An aide shortly rushed over with an umbrella for Queen Camilla, but King Charles was left standing in the rain as he repeatedly asked where his umbrella was in the clip.
Walker posted an update on "what really happened with royal rain gate," sharing that the storm happened "without warning." While numerous comments on social media called The Queen "rude" for running off with her umbrella, the royal journalist explained that she "was always meant to retreat anyway" to their covered seats as The King needed to inspect troops taking part in the event.
Since he had a duty to inspect the parade, King Charles was "stuck outside in the elements," with Walker continuing that he wasn't sure why it took "an incredibly long time" for The King's team to get him an umbrella.
Adding that The King looked "a little bit frustrated," Walker noted that anyone would've felt the same in the situation, especially an older person going through cancer treatments. "The heavens opened and it was biblical rainfall," he said, adding, "I've been drier in a shower."
Queen Camilla, however, got the giggles as she sat and watched the scene unfold. In a Reel shared by Hello! magazine, The Queen was laughing and shaking her head, holding her hands up and looking at the sky, and in another part of the clip, she kept on giggling as she stood next to The King—who was also laughing—as they took in the parade.
The 77-year-old King was drenched to the point you could see his knees through his tan suit, but he did see the lighthearted side of the situation. "I think I'm about to grow watercress on my suit!" he exclaimed in Walker's Reel.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.