Queen Elizabeth Admired One Quality About Princess Kate After Watching Three of Her Kids Divorce

“The Queen always wanted her children and grandchildren to be happy, and she recognized what a huge support Carole and Michael Middleton were to William and how they welcomed him with open arms into their family,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told Hello! magazine.
Queen of Our Times: the Life of Queen Elizabeth Ii
"It distressed her much more than she let on," royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote in his book Queen of Our Times, adding that Queen Elizabeth was deeply bothered by so many of her children getting divorced.
A staffer revealed to Hardman that "one shouldn't underestimate the pain she's been through," with the late Queen once exclaiming, "'Three out of four!' in sheer sadness and exasperation."
In the Middletons, however, Queen Elizabeth saw a strong and stable family that would help William and Kate through the tough times. "My family are paramount," Carole Middleton once said. "They come first and that will always be the case, even when I have more 'me time.'"
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.