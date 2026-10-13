Queen Elizabeth Admired One Quality About Princess Kate After Watching Three of Her Kids Divorce

The late Queen was comforted by this aspect of William and Kate's relationship, according to her former press secretary.

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Queen Elizabeth smiling at Princess Kate, both wearing blue hats and coats
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth’s children didn’t have the greatest track records for royal marriages, with three out of her four children winding up divorced. It’s a situation the late Queen is said to have found “deeply upsetting,” but when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, one aspect of the future Princess of Wales’s life gave William’s grandmother comfort.

“The Queen always wanted her children and grandchildren to be happy, and she recognized what a huge support Carole and Michael Middleton were to William and how they welcomed him with open arms into their family,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, told Hello! magazine.

Prince William is famously close to his in-laws, and Anderson added that this gave the late Queen confidence after watching Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor go through divorces.

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Queen Elizabeth in a pink coat walking next to Princess Kate, wearing a belted dress and black hat

Queen Elizabeth is pictured with Princess Kate in March 2012.

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Carole Middleton walking with Michael Middleton at Wimbledon

Carole and Michael Middleton attend Wimbledon 2026.

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"It distressed her much more than she let on," royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote in his book Queen of Our Times, adding that Queen Elizabeth was deeply bothered by so many of her children getting divorced.

A staffer revealed to Hardman that "one shouldn't underestimate the pain she's been through," with the late Queen once exclaiming, "'Three out of four!' in sheer sadness and exasperation."

In the Middletons, however, Queen Elizabeth saw a strong and stable family that would help William and Kate through the tough times. "My family are paramount," Carole Middleton once said. "They come first and that will always be the case, even when I have more 'me time.'"

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.