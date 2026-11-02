Be Gone, Ankle Boots—Amal Clooney's Thigh-Highs Reject the Short Shoe Renaissance

Fall 2026 fashion shows from Dior, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, and Missoni threw it back to the Ankle Boots Age of the 2010s. But staunch thigh-high shoe collectors like Amal Clooney aren't supporting the short-shaft renaissance just yet. On November 1 in New York City, Clooney styled her signature over-the-knee silhouette with a familiar, layered winter look.
For a sneak peek into the summer star's cold-weather wardrobe, Clooney returned to NYC's street style circuit in a white mock-neck mini dress and a camel suede jacket. Since Tights Season is still in the early stages, the human rights lawyer traded hosiery for black suede boots that stretched higher than her LWD's hem. To finish the early-winter outfit, she kept her accessories simple: See how she color-coordinated the yellow gold earrings to her cropped brown coat's buttons.
Now, it's no surprise that Clooney is an anti-ankle-boots A-lister: She started stocking her shoe rack with thigh-high renditions years ago. In fact, four years ago, she tested the same trio of silhouettes in a gray sweater dress, cropped leopard-print coat, and skintight, black leather boots. That time, though, she added bug-eye sunglasses, a shape that's trending again in 2026, and a crossbody Roger Vivier bag to the mix.
As recently as March 2025, Clooney recycled the familiar formula for her husband's Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck. She (presumably) gave George a standing ovation in a creamy, high-collared dress that resembled her latest LWD, a snow-leopard-spotted coat from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2022 collection, and patent leather thigh-high boots.
Fast forward to Nov. 2025, and Clooney styled black suede boots with a casually cool "groutfit" in NYC, complete with a relaxed turtleneck dress and a cozy wool coat.
Sure, ankle boots are earning endorsements from some of Clooney's favorite fashion houses, but she is standing strong—and tall—in her pro-thigh-high-boots position. To follow her lead this November and beyond, shop the similar styles below.
Shop Thigh-High Boots Inspired by Amal Clooney
Michael Kors
Daniela Leather Boot
ALDO
Holiis
Jeffrey Campbell
Parisah Over the Knee Boot
Sam Edelman
Corine Over the Knee Boot
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Harlow 55 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
L'Agence
Jackson Suede Boots
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.