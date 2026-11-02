I boarded the Inde Navarrette bandwagon as soon as she arrived at the 2026 US Open in an Adidas tracksuit. And now, as a horror-averse moviegoer, there's no need to watch Obsession: Just seeing her Adidas obsession reach windbreaker trend territory this week secured my support—no scream-inducing jump scares needed.
The black-and-white windbreaker remained closed, giving the zipped collar a funnel-neck feel. Her shoulder-padded, charcoal-colored coat shielded the track jacket's signature striped sleeves, but Adidas's logo appeared alongside the pocket. From there, Navarrette traded the matching baggy bottoms for black track shorts with white trim, which showcased her Adidas-branded socks.
Twisting her Adidas tracksuit into a more elevated, sporty-chic serve, Navarrette slipped her socks into Jimmy Choo's patent leather Scarlett 95 Pumps. Don't miss the corset-like lacing on the black, razor-sharp toe boxes.
As previously mentioned, this wasn't her first time wearing a look like this. Two months ago, Navarrette made her US Open debut in a more classic Adidas tracksuit. For the tennis tournament, she styled the look with more practical white sneakers with forest green laces. Back then, a black shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings finished her tennis 'fit.
Not only is Navarrette a faithful Adidas fan, but choosing Chavarria-approved pieces proves she's a burgeoning fashion girl to watch. While you await the next addition to her Adidas-dominated athletic drawer, shop the similar styles below. Then, once it's officially too chilly for track shorts, wear the Navarrette-tested track pants instead.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.