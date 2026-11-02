Harriet Sperling Reveals the One “Open-Hearted” Royal She Can Look to “For Advice and Guidance”

When Harriet Sperling started dating Peter Phillips, royal watchers couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the NHS nurse and Princess Kate in terms of her fashion. But in her first-ever interview, the newest member of the Royal family told Hello! magazine that the “open hearted" Princess of Wales also serves as a source of inspiration and advice.
“It was great because the children were all jumping into the water at the same time,” she said. “It was very casual but there is a clear level of respect there.”
While Harriet worked as an NHS nurse for more than 20 years, she has now moved onto the next chapter in her life, and her new work follows in the footsteps of the Princess of Wales.
Kate has put the early years of childhood as the major focus of her royal work, and now Harriet has announced that she’s become the new patron of Home-Start Cotswolds, a charity that gives vital support to parents facing challenges.
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Harriet said that leaving her nursing career "feels like a natural step, rather than a complete change of direction" as she was already familiar with the charity through her work with the NHS.
Harriet and Kate agree on one key statement, with the former pediatric nurse telling Hello!, “If we can support parents with young children and help with a stable base in those early years, people have better outcomes in life."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.