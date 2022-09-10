Queen Elizabeth Had “No Fear of Death,” the Archbishop of Canterbury Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Her Majesty died “peacefully” at her beloved Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. And, according to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby—who met with the Queen back in June—Her Majesty didn’t fear the prospect of death, and, just as her passing was peaceful, seemed at peace with her life, as well.

“I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands, and that gives her strength,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Friday, as reported by The Guardian .

Of being in the same room with the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Welby said “you felt that history was in front of you, but it was history with those piercingly blue eyes twinkling, that extraordinary smile, and the relishing of a quick, dry comment.”

Welby met with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle in June to award her a special Canterbury Cross, commemorating her unwavering dedication to the Church of England in her Platinum Jubilee year, PEOPLE reports. Since ascending to the throne in 1952, the Queen had served faithfully as the ceremonial head of the Church of England. This power now passes to her successor, King Charles III.

On Friday evening, Welby participated in a service of prayer and reflection at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, held in Her Majesty’s honor. Guests in attendance included the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the Queen just two days before her death.

Welby shared words of support for King Charles III’s first address as monarch, saying “thank you, Your Majesty, for these words of comfort and hope for us all, spoken amidst such profound sorrow. We hold you and your family in our prayers. May you know God’s faithful love now and always.”