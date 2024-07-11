Queen Elizabeth Used to Send Subtle—and Sometimes Brutal—Secret Messages with Her Handbag

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth left us nearly two years ago, but her legend—and the legend of her infamous handbag—remains. Rarely was Her late Majesty not carrying one of her famous handbags, and, if you’ll remember, those little bags carried big messages, and sent secret signals to those around her—some of which were brutal, The Mirror reports.

“Queen Elizabeth had an impressive handbag collection, but her affinity for the accessory went beyond simple fashion, helping her deliver subtle yet cutting messages,” the outlet writes.

Queen Elizabeth and her handbag

The Queen, seen here at Royal Ascot in 2015, was rarely seen without her signature handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen’s classic Launer purses were a particular favorite, and “as well as finishing off her classic, immaculately put-together look, Queen Elizabeth wielded her signature bags to great effect, using them to let those around her know exactly how she felt a conversation was going,” according to The Mirror.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers once revealed that if the Queen shifted her bag from one hand to the other, this showed that she was ready for her current conversation to end. Even worse? “If she placed her bag on the table, then this meant she was ready to exit an event within the next five minutes,” The Mirror reports. 

Queen Elizabeth and her handbag

Her classic Launer purse carried a great many messages.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and her handbag

If she shifted her bag from one hand to the other, it signaled that the late Queen was ready for her current conversation to end.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet continued, adding “As a woman who was reportedly rather shy by nature, no doubt the endless conversations she had over the years could feel quite wearisome at times, leaving her longing for solitude with her beloved corgis. And, of course, like all of us, Her Majesty would have undoubtedly encountered a few awkward encounters in her time.” Outside of her handbag signals, if the late Queen was seen beginning to twist her Welsh gold wedding ring, her ladies-in-waiting apparently knew that immediate action was required, with this gesture indicating a conversation needed to end as soon as possible.

Queen Elizabeth and her handbag

If she put her bag on the table, it meant an exit from the event was imminent. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and her handbag

If Her late Majesty twisted her Welsh gold wedding ring, that was also a signal to her ladies-in-waiting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These days, “it’s unclear whether or not other royals have their own personal codes,” The Mirror writes. It has been suggested, though, that the Princess of Wales has followed Her late Majesty’s lead when it comes to letting her bag do the talking: Kate reportedly dodges uncomfortable handshakes by attending events with a clutch, which she holds with both hands. 

Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot 2019

Kate, seen here at Royal Ascot in 2019, has taken a page out of Queen Elizabeth's book when it comes to purses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When the [then] Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands, when shaking hands might be awkward,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told Good Housekeeping. Etiquette coach William Hanson told The Daily Express that “By holding something like her clutch bag, it is perhaps giving her an ‘excuse’ to not extend her hand to everyone,” he said. “She can’t shake the hands of everyone she meets—the Duchess [now Princess] would be there all day!”

