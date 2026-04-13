Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for 70 years, during which time the United States had 14 presidents. According to a new political biography, the late Queen shared her secret views on Brexit with former president Barack Obama, with whom she was known to have a strong relationship.

In her new book, The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History, journalist Susan Page shared details about Elizabeth's private conservations with then-president Obama.

Page interviewed Obama for the new book, who explained to the author (via the Times), "[Elizabeth II] said, effectively, 'It's hard to understand why a prime minister, who presumably understands politics, would put a public referendum forward that he didn't know what the answer would be of such importance.'"

Article continues below

According to the publication, Queen Elizabeth "did not believe that as big a decision as the U.K. leaving the European Union 'should have been decided by plebiscite.'"

Page also noted that, per Obama, the conversation took place approximately two months after the referendum was announced by former British prime minister David Cameron. As a result, the meeting was described as a "very rare royal critique of a prime minister, in public or private."

Susan Page The Queen and Her Presidents $29.82 at Bookshop.org

The meeting was a "very rare royal critique of a prime minister, in public or private." (Image credit: Ben Gurr/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prior to her death on September 8, 2022, Brexit became a huge topic of conversation for Queen Elizabeth.

As Page shared, "Her view on whether to leave the European Union was the subject of endless speculation during her reign and after her death." The journalist continued, "In fact, at the fiercest time of the furore, she had expressed her real views to Obama."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In fact, at the fiercest time of the furore, she had expressed her real views to Obama." (Image credit: Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Judging by the late Queen's comments about Brexit, she clearly valued her friendship with Obama and was able to discuss even the most challenging topics with him.