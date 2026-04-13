Queen Elizabeth II "Expressed Her Real Views" on Brexit to Barack Obama, Former President Revealed to Royal Biographer
"It was the subject of endless speculation during her reign and after her death."
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Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for 70 years, during which time the United States had 14 presidents. According to a new political biography, the late Queen shared her secret views on Brexit with former president Barack Obama, with whom she was known to have a strong relationship.
In her new book, The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History, journalist Susan Page shared details about Elizabeth's private conservations with then-president Obama.
Page interviewed Obama for the new book, who explained to the author (via the Times), "[Elizabeth II] said, effectively, 'It's hard to understand why a prime minister, who presumably understands politics, would put a public referendum forward that he didn't know what the answer would be of such importance.'"Article continues below
According to the publication, Queen Elizabeth "did not believe that as big a decision as the U.K. leaving the European Union 'should have been decided by plebiscite.'"
Page also noted that, per Obama, the conversation took place approximately two months after the referendum was announced by former British prime minister David Cameron. As a result, the meeting was described as a "very rare royal critique of a prime minister, in public or private."
Prior to her death on September 8, 2022, Brexit became a huge topic of conversation for Queen Elizabeth.
As Page shared, "Her view on whether to leave the European Union was the subject of endless speculation during her reign and after her death." The journalist continued, "In fact, at the fiercest time of the furore, she had expressed her real views to Obama."
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Judging by the late Queen's comments about Brexit, she clearly valued her friendship with Obama and was able to discuss even the most challenging topics with him.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.