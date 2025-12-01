Plans are Said to Be "In Progress" For George, Charlotte and Louis's First Trip to the United States in 2026

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven't yet traveled to the United States, but it seems that could change in 2026. With cities across the USA, including Los Angeles, hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Prince William and his family are reported to be planning a trip stateside for the event.

George, 12, is an especially huge soccer fan, and a source told the Sun that Prince William "hopes to be there with wife Kate and their three children" when the World Cup comes to North America. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have traveled to mainland Europe for matches in the past, but the World Cup would certainly mark their biggest international sports appearance to date.

"Wills is planning to come to the U.S. and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail," a Los Angeles source close to the event told the outlet. “Interactions between security services and U.K./U.S. intelligence teams are in progress."

Prince William and Prince George supported Aston Villa at an April 2025 match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince William are seen at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Wales family comes to Los Angeles for a match, it could make for an uncomfortable situation since Prince Harry—who lives in nearby Montecito, California—has reportedly also expressed interest in attending the World Cup.

"Pals of Los Angeles-based Harry say he, too, wants to watch games at the stadiums," the Sun reported. The estranged brothers have not seen each other since their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes's funeral in 2024, and are understood to have avoided each other during the event.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte have traveled to Canada when they were toddlers, neither of them have been to the United States just yet. As for Prince Louis, 7, he has yet to join his parents for an official overseas trip outside of family vacations.

If their plans to take part in the 250th birthday celebrations for the United States line up, a trip to the World Cup would make perfect sense for Prince William and Princess Kate. The event kicks off in late June and wraps up in mid-July, giving the family plenty of time to head to a game or two if they're in the country for the historic July 4 festivities.