The Queen Reportedly Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral As An “Olive Branch”

Back in April, during a quick visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games, Her Majesty invited the couple and their children, Archie and Lili, to the U.K. in early June to celebrate her milestone Platinum Jubilee with her. It’s an invitation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted—but, as Marie Claire reported, the visit apparently didn’t go as well as they expected .

But, in terms of continually mending familial relations, the Queen seems to have offered another chance at it, as multiple outlets report that she has invited the Sussexes to her beloved summer retreat in Scotland, Balmoral, as an olive branch.

“The Sussexes spent little time with the monarch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, during which they finally introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother,” The Mirror reports. “Ahead of Her Majesty’s summer break in the Scottish Highlands, staff have been warned to expect the U.S.-based couple, as well as their two children.”

A source told The Sun that “staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes. Balmoral is the perfect place for them to spend a little bit of quality time with the Queen.”

Her Majesty arrived at Balmoral late last week and, The Sun reports, is set to stay for 10 weeks in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the property. Family frequently visits the Queen at Balmoral during her summer break there—Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis visited last year. Of the retreat, the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie has said “it’s the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there.”

No word from the Sussexes as to whether they will visit, but a source told The Sun “I would be stunned if they did turn up.”

We, for our part, remain hopeful.