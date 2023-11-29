Spain’s Queen Letizia Masters the Wintery White Pantsuit for Royal Engagement Celebrating Her Former Career

The white pantsuit has been a favorite of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in recent years, and Spain’s Queen Letizia is fond of the look, as well. Letizia wore all white to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards yesterday in Madrid, fitting, as Letizia was once an accomplished journalist herself before marrying into the Spanish royal family. Yesterday’s event marked the fortieth anniversary of the awards.

Letizia attended the event alongside her husband, King Felipe, adding a white satin cami with lace trim underneath her white wool Boss pantsuit (a favorite label of the Queen’s) and gold slingbacks, a matching clutch from Spanish label Magrit, and diamond drop earrings to cap off the look. The pantsuit featured a slim-fit tuxedo-style jacket and matching pleated straight-leg trousers, Hello reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Letizia made headlines last Friday, proudly displaying grey hair as she arrived at a seminar on language and journalism; The Daily Mail reports that the Queen “embraced the grey hairs spotted amongst the brown.” (As she should!) Tatler gave Letizia kudos for “proffering a masterclass in aging gracefully” as she showed off a glamorous silvery streak in her brunette hair.

Monday’s engagement capped off a week of journalism-related events for Letizia, who, before meeting and marrying Felipe, was a broadcast journalist, serving as a news anchor at CNN+, ABC, and the Spanish version of the economic channel Bloomberg, even broadcasting live from Ground Zero in New York City following the September 11, 2001, attacks.