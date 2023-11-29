Spain’s Queen Letizia Masters the Wintery White Pantsuit for Royal Engagement Celebrating Her Former Career

The white pantsuit has been a favorite of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in recent years, and Spain’s Queen Letizia is fond of the look, as well. Letizia wore all white to the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards yesterday in Madrid, fitting, as Letizia was once an accomplished journalist herself before marrying into the Spanish royal family. Yesterday’s event marked the fortieth anniversary of the awards.
Letizia attended the event alongside her husband, King Felipe, adding a white satin cami with lace trim underneath her white wool Boss pantsuit (a favorite label of the Queen’s) and gold slingbacks, a matching clutch from Spanish label Magrit, and diamond drop earrings to cap off the look. The pantsuit featured a slim-fit tuxedo-style jacket and matching pleated straight-leg trousers, Hello reports.
Letizia made headlines last Friday, proudly displaying grey hair as she arrived at a seminar on language and journalism; The Daily Mail reports that the Queen “embraced the grey hairs spotted amongst the brown.” (As she should!) Tatler gave Letizia kudos for “proffering a masterclass in aging gracefully” as she showed off a glamorous silvery streak in her brunette hair.
Monday’s engagement capped off a week of journalism-related events for Letizia, who, before meeting and marrying Felipe, was a broadcast journalist, serving as a news anchor at CNN+, ABC, and the Spanish version of the economic channel Bloomberg, even broadcasting live from Ground Zero in New York City following the September 11, 2001, attacks.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
