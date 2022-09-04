The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror ), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan’s most recent trip to the U.K. comes right on the heels of Meghan’s wide-ranging interview for The Cut, where she said, in part, that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before stepping down as working members of the royal family in January 2020. Sunday Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah cites a royal source in a recent piece (opens in new tab) who says it is hard to see what Harry and Meghan are doing “would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.” (In addition to her interview for The Cut, Meghan’s new podcast, “Archetypes,” is a weekly look into parts of her life, as well; this, combined with Harry’s forthcoming memoir and the couple’s upcoming docuseries with Netflix, puts more of a focus on the personal lives of members of the royal family than has maybe ever been seen before.)

Sunday Times also quotes a source—one who is said to know the Queen well—who says Her Majesty “doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time, waiting to see what the next nuclear bomb will be—that will take its toll.” (For their part, when Harry and Meghan stepped away from their roles as working royals, they promised that “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”)

A royal source told Sunday Times that the couple’s “star power” requires an association with the royal family, “and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.” Another source says “ultimately, they are bashing the institution that has put them in the position they’re in. The longevity of that strategy is not sustainable.”