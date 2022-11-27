The Queen Worried Prince Harry Was “Too Much in Love” with Meghan Markle, New Book Claims

Her late Majesty welcomed Meghan Markle into the royal family fold with open arms and was fond of her but did worry that her grandson Prince Harry was “a little over-in-love” with her, a bombshell new book claims.

Gyles Brandreth’s latest, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, drops December 8 (coincidentally the same day as Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries) and lays bare many details about the Queen and Meghan’s relationship, including that Her late Majesty was delighted Meghan was marrying into the family. Her one worry?

“The only concern the Queen let slip in the early days of the Sussexes’ marriage was to wonder to a friend if Harry wasn’t ‘perhaps a little over-in-love,’” Brandreth writes, per The Mirror . “This was as far as she came—to my knowledge at least—to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex.”

Her late Majesty was apparently so supportive of Meghan that she even suggested the former Suits star continue working as an actress, as she wanted her granddaughter-in-law to be happy.

“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so,” Brandreth writes, per Page Six . “And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”

Not even Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 put her off of the Sussexes, the book claims.

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense,’ meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview—which caused so much controversy—and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix,” Brandreth writes. More than the “television nonsense,” the Queen “was anxious that Harry should ‘find his feet’ in California and ‘find really useful things to do’” after he and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020, ultimately relocating to the United States.