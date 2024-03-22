This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Actually Hired a Psychic to Solve the Kate Middleton Mystery

As the world collectively wonders about what really is going on with Kate Middleton, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is taking matters into her own hands .

“I have a Kate update for you,” King said via her Instagram Story. “I know none of you would put this past me, but I got a psychic to really dig into this, because no one really knows anything at all. It’s all a conspiracy theory and what I’m about to tell you is for entertainment purposes only. I don’t know what I’m talking about. I talked to my psychic, and she had a lot to say.”

King was so curious about the mysteries surrounding Kate that she took matters to a psychic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(We likely don’t have to tell you this, but) Kate underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 and was discharged from The London Clinic nearly two weeks later, on January 29. The month of February was relatively calm, until the tail end, when her husband Prince William unexpectedly pulled out of a planned appearance at his godfather King Constantine’s memorial service on February 27 citing undisclosed personal reasons. The internet and social media then went off to the races with conspiracy theories, and Kate was seen for the first time publicly in 2024 that next Monday, March 4, riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. On Sunday, March 10, Kate released a photo of herself and her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for Mother’s Day, and later that evening major photo agencies pulled the photo, citing digital manipulation. Kate apologized and admitted to editing the photo the next day and was seen later that day riding again in a car, this time with William. On Saturday, March 16, William and Kate were spotted at Windsor Farm Shop, and throughout all of this, rampant gossip, speculation, and conspiracy theories have abounded. Whew. Exhausting looking at it all in one place.

It has not been a good start to 2024 for Kate, who has battled public scrutiny at every turn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King’s psychic said, “there was more to” Kate’s surgery and recovery, “as she’s in the hospital going through the scheduled surgery and then something went wrong [and] something else came up,” King said, quoting her psychic.

King—who jokingly referred to herself as an amateur detective—also added that the psychic thinks everything will work out: “Kate is going to come back into the public eye and it’s going to be, like, better than ever,” King said.

King, an alum of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," called herself an "amateur detective." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As to that return to the public eye, it could be as soon as Easter, but it is reportedly going to happen at some point next month. There hasn’t been anything untoward, a source told Us Weekly, telling the outlet that “Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying, but at this stage just wants her privacy.”