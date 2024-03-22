This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Actually Hired a Psychic to Solve the Kate Middleton Mystery

As the world collectively wonders about what really is going on with Kate Middleton, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is taking matters into her own hands.
“I have a Kate update for you,” King said via her Instagram Story. “I know none of you would put this past me, but I got a psychic to really dig into this, because no one really knows anything at all. It’s all a conspiracy theory and what I’m about to tell you is for entertainment purposes only. I don’t know what I’m talking about. I talked to my psychic, and she had a lot to say.”
(We likely don’t have to tell you this, but) Kate underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 and was discharged from The London Clinic nearly two weeks later, on January 29. The month of February was relatively calm, until the tail end, when her husband Prince William unexpectedly pulled out of a planned appearance at his godfather King Constantine’s memorial service on February 27 citing undisclosed personal reasons. The internet and social media then went off to the races with conspiracy theories, and Kate was seen for the first time publicly in 2024 that next Monday, March 4, riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. On Sunday, March 10, Kate released a photo of herself and her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for Mother’s Day, and later that evening major photo agencies pulled the photo, citing digital manipulation. Kate apologized and admitted to editing the photo the next day and was seen later that day riding again in a car, this time with William. On Saturday, March 16, William and Kate were spotted at Windsor Farm Shop, and throughout all of this, rampant gossip, speculation, and conspiracy theories have abounded. Whew. Exhausting looking at it all in one place.
King’s psychic said, “there was more to” Kate’s surgery and recovery, “as she’s in the hospital going through the scheduled surgery and then something went wrong [and] something else came up,” King said, quoting her psychic.
King—who jokingly referred to herself as an amateur detective—also added that the psychic thinks everything will work out: “Kate is going to come back into the public eye and it’s going to be, like, better than ever,” King said.
As to that return to the public eye, it could be as soon as Easter, but it is reportedly going to happen at some point next month. There hasn’t been anything untoward, a source told Us Weekly, telling the outlet that “Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying, but at this stage just wants her privacy.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Gisele Bündchen Breathes New Life Into a '90s Denim Trend
The model looked anything but retro.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Sweetly Chooses One of Her 'Stranger Things' Castmates to Officiate Her Upcoming Wedding
A fellow "Stranger Things" cast member will oversee her upcoming nuptials.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
A 2000s Sandal Trend Gets the Katie Holmes Treatment
Her take is on sale for less than $100.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Rose Hanbury Sends Legal Notice to Stephen Colbert Over Prince William Affair Joke on ‘The Late Show’
Kate Middleton may also have a lawsuit of her own on her hands.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
You May Not See Her Doing It, But Kate Middleton Is Very Much Still Working on Behalf of the Royal Family from Home, Kensington Palace Says
In a rare statement, KP made clear that Kate is still serving the Firm even as she recovers from surgery in January.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Paid the Tab for Soldiers to Enjoy 700 Pints of Guinness After Being Forced to Miss Out on St. Patrick’s Day Parade This Year
“Members from the Irish Guards gave three cheers to absent Kate.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Being “Left Out of Any Details Regarding Kate”
The Prince and Princess of Wales have a tighter-than-ever circle around them as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery.
By Marie Claire Editors Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Furious Over Attacks Leveled Against His Wife, Princess Kate
“‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly “Worried” About Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton After Seeing Mother Princess Diana and Wife Meghan Markle Endure Similar Public Vitriol
Harry and Kate were once famously close.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Staff at Kate Middleton's Hospital Allegedly "Attempted to Access Her Private Medical Records"
The incident has been branded a "major security breach."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Recovery Period Post-Surgery “Has Been More Difficult Than Expected,” Both Physically and Emotionally
In addition to her body healing, “the reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not, however, what she ever expected.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published