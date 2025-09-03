Royal Butler Reveals "Down to Earth" Kate Middleton's Sweet Gesture Toward King Charles's Staff

Working as a butler to King Charles, Grant Harrold got a front-row seat to the inner workings of the royal household. The former palace employee worked for The King between 2004 and 2011, and during his time in royal service, he got to see Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship play out behind the scenes. Harrold told the Mirror that the now-Princess of Wales had no airs about her—so much so that she'd make a special consideration for members of staff during her many visits to Highgrove House.

"She's a nice girl, she is also a bit of a joker as well, she's got a sense of humor," Harrold told the outlet. "She's pretty easy going, she's just got a little bit about her." Despite Kate's relationship with Prince William, Harrold said that she "never saw herself better than anyone else."

While Harrold was working at The King's country home, Highgrove House, Kate would often come to visit. "When she used to arrive, she'd come in the kitchen and have a catch up with us," Harrold said, referring to the household staff. "She would go into the house, but she'd come in and see us first and then go into the house, which I thought was quite nice," he added. "She's very down to earth, is what I'm trying to say, and that's what I liked about her."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen on the day of their engagement announcement in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrold called the princess, pictured in 2008, "easy going" and "a nice girl." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service $29.95 at Amazon US

Harrold even served a special Valentine's Day dinner to William and Kate after their 2007 breakup. "Even though it was a romantic dinner for them, they very much interacted with me throughout," he recalled. "Before, they weren’t [really] holding hands—it was very much William’s friend. After that, when they got back together, it absolutely changed, and it was very much them as a couple."

"It's just so weird to see them getting old, I remember when they were these late teenagers, early twenties, now they're like me in their forties," Harrold admitted, adding, "So, it's so weird to see so many changes, it's amazing."

As for the future Queen, he said Princess Kate is exactly like one would expect. "She's very sweet, she's very easy going. What you see is what you get with her, she has a lovely way about her."

The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service is available for pre-order in the United States and will be released on September 23; the title is currently available for purchase in the U.K.

