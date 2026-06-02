Princess Kate made a last-minute announcement that she would join the King and Queen for a special reception for a cause close to her heart. To celebrate Cancer Research UK’s 125th anniversary, the King, Queen, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Kate joined key supporters and volunteers from the UK’s biggest cancer charity at St. James’s Palace. Following her own cancer journey in 2024, the event must have been particularly poignant for the Princess of Wales.

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Rodarte Printed Silk Twill Midi Dress in Red - Rodarte $1,412 at Mytheresa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s classically designed shirtdress from Rodarte looked as appropriate today as it would have been in a village hall for a Saturday night dance circa 1952. The brand describes the dress as “intriguingly feminine” and notes that the “lightly padded shoulders emphasize the puffed sleeves.” The dress has a “neatly tailored with a waist-cinching self-belt” and “the yoke circle skirt creates graceful movement with your every step.” The polka dot pattern features hearts and dots, adding to the charm of the design.

For the historic celebration, Princess Kate pulled a vintage dress silhouette from the history books. According to the team at Jasper Conran, the shirtwaist entered women’s fashion in the early 20th century, right around the time that Cancer Research UK was founded. The shirt dress design as we know it today can be seen in fashion features from the 1930s, when women were entering the workforce in droves. The front-button design was a sign of modernity and independence for the modern woman.

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Two women modelling shirtdresses in 1934. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s red polka dot shirtdress popped amongst the palace’s surroundings, allowing guests to see her from afar—a trick often employed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who felt she must be seen to be believed. The Rodarte dress featured an on-trend brooch in a fluffy silk floral design. Paired with bright red pumps and a matching clutch bag, along with ruby jewelry, Princess Kate looked hopeful and happy as she celebrated a charity so close to her heart.

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