Good news, TV lovers: Mindy Kaling is continuing her apparent mission to make television about all stages of girlhood. After already tackling high school in her Netflix show Never Have I Ever and college in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls, Kaling is taking on that awkward time between college graduation and full, independent adulthood in her new Hulu show, Not Suitable for Work.

So, what is Not Suitable for Work about? The comedy, on which Kaling serves as executive producer, follows five 20-somethings living in N.Y.C.—roommates Abby and AJ, and their sometimes annoying, sometimes sweet, neighbors Kel, Davis, and Josh. They live across the hall from one another in matching, unrealistically spacious apartments, and though they're all career-driven, something tells me their lives will soon become more entangled than they might expect. Think of it like a Gen Z coming-of-age take on Friends.

Not Suitable for Work premieres Tuesday, June 2, on Hulu and Disney+, and while things might start pretty straightforward, it's only a matter of time before things get messy for Abby, AJ, Kel, Davis, and Josh. So, as you dive into the show, you're going to need some help keeping all the cast and characters straight. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Not Suitable for Work.

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Avantika as Abhinaya 'Abby' Chilukuri

(Image credit: Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Newly single Abby is focusing on work as a demanding stylist's assistant over love, which works out great—until she's hired to style a hot young actor. Meanwhile, she's welcoming her new roommate and college BFF, AJ, to the city while also getting closer to the lovable trio of men who live down the hall.

Avantika, 21, made history early in her career as the first Indian American lead in the 2021 Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin. Since then, she's continued to make a name for herself on the big screen. You probably recognize her as Karen from the Mean Girls movie musical, or maybe from the horror films Tarot and Pretty Lethal.

Avantika's Instagram: @avantika

Ella Hunt as AJ Pascarelli

(Image credit: Disney/Cara Howe)

AJ, Abby's best friend and new roommate, arrives in N.Y.C. to start her job as a financial analyst. She's eager for success and won't let anything, including her new attractive neighbors, distract her.

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Ella Hunt, 28, is best known for her role in Apple TV+'s Dickinson and for playing Gilda Radner in Saturday Night. She's also a singer. Her debut album Blindspot will be released on June 5, and you can listen to the titular single, “Blindspot” now.

Ella Hunt's Instagram: @ellahunt

Nicholas Duvernay as Kel Washington

(Image credit: Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Kel lives across the hall from Abby and AJ with his two best friends. He's a med student by day, an actor by night. When he's not fainting at the sight of a dead body in the cadaver lab, he's pursuing his real passion: acting. Oh, and occasionally trying to sweep Abby off her feet.

Nicholas Duvernay, 26, is best known for his breakout role as Zion in The White Lotus season 3. Before that, he made a name for himself appearing on various television shows, including Tyler Perry's Assisted Living and Bel-Air. He recently appeared in the Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him.

Nicholas Duvernay's Instagram: @nicholasduvernay

Will Angus as Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III

(Image credit: Disney/Cara Howe)

Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III, Kel's roommate, might seem like a bro on the outside—what with his impressive name and his job as a financial analyst—but he's actually more of a romantic than a workhorse. He's on a quest to find his one true love, and he might luck out when AJ moves in across the hall...

Will Angus, 27, is best known for appearing in the YouTube sketch comedy show Almost Friday TV, and you might recognize him from his viral TikToks.

Will Angus' Instagram: @angus_william

Jack Martin as Josh Teitelbaum

(Image credit: jack martin as josh wearing a sweater and taking a selfie by a photo on the wall in not suitable for work)

Rounding out the boys' apartment is Josh Teitelbaum, a nepo baby who struggles to walk the line between acknowledging his privilege and abusing it. His dream is to work on a prestigious news show, but will he be taken seriously once he gets there?

Jack Martin, 27, got his big break in 2021, playing Josh Harris in three seasons of La Brea. He's since appeared on The Rookie, Almost Friday TV alongside Will Angus, and, most recently, starred in the new stoner comedy Pizza Movie. You might also recognize him from Lili Reinhart's Instagram, as the two have been dating since 2023.

Jack Martin's Instagram: @realjackmartin

Jay Ellis as Bill Gibson

(Image credit: Disney/Cara Howe)

Finance titan Bill Gibson is not a man you want to mess with. He expects perfection from all his employees, including first-year analyst AJ and her coworker Davis.

Jay Ellis, 44, is best known for playing Martin ‘Lawrence’ Walker on HBO's Insecure. He also starred in Top Gun: Maverick, Somebody I Used to Know, and plays Jay Brown on Mindy Kaling's Netflix show, Running Point.

Jay Ellis' Instagram: @jayrellis

Constance Wu as Vanessa Hsu

(Image credit: Disney/Gwen Capistran)

Celebrity stylist Vanessa Hsu demands loyalty from her assistant, Abby, and expects only the best—or else.

Constance Wu is best known for her breakout role as Jessica Huang in the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. She also helped revive the rom-com with Crazy Rich Asians and starred in the under-appreciated 2019 hit Hustlers. She previously worked with Kaling on the writer's animated Velma series, in which she voiced Daphne.

Constance Wu's Instagram: @constancewu

Victor Garber as Wes Dryden

(Image credit: victor garber as wes wearing a suit and striped tie smiling in not suitable for work)

Wes Dryden is a renowned investigative reporter and host of The West Dryden Show, A.K.A. Josh's icon. He also just so happens to recognize Josh as the son of David Teitelbaum, the network's chairman.

In his decades-long career, Victor Garber has played everything from King Maximillian in 1997's Cinderella (yes, the one starring Brandy and Whitney Houston) to Oliver Warbucks in Annie (1999), and one half of the superhero Firestorm on The Flash and the short-lived Legends of Tomorrow. You might also recognize him as Professor Callahan from Legally Blonde or Jack Bristow from Alias.

Victor Garber's Instagram: @therealvictorgarber

Harry Richardson as Austin Blanchett

(Image credit: Disney/Cara Howe)

Austin Blanchett (yes, as in Cate—they are fictionally related) is a rising star and British heartthrob, as well as a client of Vanessa Hsu's. And he might be the first man to test the limits of Abby's professionalism.

Harry Richardson, 33, is an Australian actor who is best known for playing Larry Russell in The Gilded Age.

Harry Richardson's Instagram: @harryrrichardson

May Hong as Jocelyn

(Image credit: Disney/Cara Howe)

Jocelyn is Davis and AJ's no-nonsense coworker, so committed to the job that she's sacrificed her own health. Though not particularly warm, she's there for Davis and AJ in times of need.

May Hong, 37, is an artist and model who got her big break in front of the camera in 2019, starring as Margot Park in Tales of the City. In the years since, she's appeared in multiple TV shows, including Hacks and Fantasmas, but she's best known for voicing Mira in the hit animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters.