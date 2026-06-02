Try as I might, green has become one of those colors I know not to touch. My color analyst even told me shades like emerald, mint, and even sage are "no good" against my skin tone. But I haven't given the chartreuse color trend a fair chance. Jennifer Lawrence's night-out look on May 31 told me not to renounce green just yet.

I'm just as pale as my favorite fashion girl (if not more). That said, if she can pull off a chartreuse co-ord, so can I, right? Lawrence showed me how it's done in a three-piece matching set from New Zealand designer Harris Tapper. By choosing separates sculpted from lightweight silk georgette, she made styling the eye-catching hue seem effortless.

Jennifer Lawrence styled the chartreuse color trend as easily as neutrals in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

First, J.Law slipped on the $599 Loin Top: a long-sleeve, semi-sheer blouse. Black velvet bows around the crewneck and down the back added enough contrast without interrupting what the label called its "light, fluid silhouette."

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Harris Tapper Loin Top in Silk Georgette $599 at harristapper.com

Always on board for a matching set, Lawrence committed to the chartreuse theme with the skirt-over-pants trend. The $599 Irving Trousers stretched a few inches beyond the $449 Camilla Skirt. Both layers displayed the same black elasticized waistband, while the rest of the airy, partially transparent textile dangled freely. Altogether, the entire trio looked even more easy-breezy than the all-white outfit Lawrence wore last July. And that's saying something, since she elevated a pair of Sleeper pajamas.

The "I just threw this on" energy stopped the moment the Hunger Games alum brought her rare Hermès Kelly Monaco Bag out of storage. Lawrence has primarily paired the top-handle tote with denim trends, Salomon hiking shoes, and Mary Jane sneakers from Nike.

I don't doubt the collector's item will continue to accessorize her off-duty outfits. At the same time, I hope to see its undone turn-lock alongside outfits like Lawrence's chartreuse set. It's practically made to be worn with her satin, ankle-strap sandals from Manolo Blahnik, too.

Manolo Blahnik Black Satin Ankle Strap Sandals $895 at manoloblahnik.com

Not long after Lawrence sampled chartreuse after hours, she returned to New York City's street style scene in another rising It color: teal. Oversize white jeans really made her merino wool, mock-neck cardigan from Leset pop. (Yes, that's the same brand behind her favorite white T-shirt.) The not-quite-turquoise top confirmed her subdued color palette has officially washed away. The unmissable knit debuted after she taste-tested strawberry red, peony pink, and even butter yellow this season.

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Shortly after, Lawrence turned heads in another late-spring color trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leset James Mock Neck Cardigan (Was $380) $280 at LESET

Perhaps spring runway shows from Prada, Fendi, Burberry, and Rabanne inspired Lawrence's turquoise shade switch. Chartreuse also had a comeback this year, thanks to Zimmermann, McQueen, Issey Miyake, and David Koma's latest collections. Clearly, Lawrence takes her most vibrant style cues directly from the catwalk.

Shop the Chartreuse Color Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence