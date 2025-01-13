Why King Charles "Refuses" to Give Kate Middleton Advice About Becoming Queen

King Charles and Kate Middleton reportedly have a friendly relationship as in-laws. However, according to certain sources, there are limits to how much Charles will help in preparing Princess Kate for her future role within the monarchy.

Royal author and expert Christopher Andersen spoke to Fox News about Princess Kate's role within the Royal Family. Describing Kate as a "tough-minded, a realist," Andersen suggested that King Charles valued his daughter-in-law, but that didn't mean he'd be helping to plan her future as queen.

"Because of their shared cancer battle, Kate and The King have strengthened their bond in ways neither could have imagined," Andersen told Fox News. "King Charles was so impressed with her grace and grit that he bestowed a singular honor on Kate, making her a Royal Companion of Honour, an unmistakable sign of his faith in her ability to help carry the monarchy forward."

However, according to Andersen, King Charles's limitations are very clear, with The Sun reporting that the monarch "refuses" to offer Kate advice. Andersen explained, "But beyond that, The King is not about to be giving Kate advice about being a future queen." The royal expert continued, "That would simply give oxygen to the notion that he might not be around much longer, and Charles III intends to stay put on the throne for years to come."

Andersen also claimed that Queen Camilla wasn't planning to talk to Princess Kate about her future role. "For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it's like to be queen," Andersen claimed. "While Charles is fond of Kate, the best that can be said about the current queen and the next one is that they have a grudging respect for each other."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also spoke with Fox News about Charles's connection with Princess Kate. "King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law," Chard explained. "I believe he is one of her biggest fans. They share similar passions, and he recognizes her wow factor, empathy, and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."