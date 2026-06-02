Royal Bride-to-Be Harriet Sperling and Princess Kate Have One Major Passion in Common
An impeccable sense of style isn't the only thing they share.
When Harriet Sperling marries Peter Phillips on Saturday, June 6, she’ll become the newest member of the Royal Family. Princess Anne’s only son announced his engagement to Sperling last August, and she’s quickly been welcomed into the royal fold. Along with being a similar age to 44-year-old Princess Kate, Harriet, 45, also shares a very common bond with the Princess of Wales.
Along with being the mom of a daughter close in age to Prince George (ironically named Georgina), Harriet, like Kate, specializes in the field of early childhood development. Sperling works as a pediatric nurse for the NHS and according to her Woman Alive bio, she “is passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive.”
The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and has made researching the first five years of life the major focus of her royal work.
Harriet's teenage daughter made her royal debut on Easter Sunday, but according to Hello! magazine, Georgina has already spent time with the Royal Family, including Prince William and Princess Kate, after being invited to Balmoral last summer.
Along with their common interest in childhood development, both Kate and Harriet share a similar sense of style. Over the past two years, Sperling has worn a number of royally-approved brands such as Me+Em, Anya Hindmarch, Aspinal of London and Finlay and Co.
While it's unclear whether she'll follow in Kate's footsteps and wear a tiara for her wedding day, one thing that's certain is Harriet's bridal style is sure to be setting trends.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.