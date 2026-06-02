Royal Bride-to-Be Harriet Sperling and Princess Kate Have One Major Passion in Common

When Harriet Sperling marries Peter Phillips on Saturday, June 6, she’ll become the newest member of the Royal Family. Princess Anne’s only son announced his engagement to Sperling last August, and she’s quickly been welcomed into the royal fold. Along with being a similar age to 44-year-old Princess Kate, Harriet, 45, also shares a very common bond with the Princess of Wales.

Along with being the mom of a daughter close in age to Prince George (ironically named Georgina), Harriet, like Kate, specializes in the field of early childhood development. Sperling works as a pediatric nurse for the NHS and according to her Woman Alive bio , she “is passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive.”

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, founded the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and has made researching the first five years of life the major focus of her royal work.

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Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips will walk down the aisle on June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet and Peter attend The Royal Charity Polo Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet's daughter, Georgina, wears a brown maxi skirt and navy top as she joins her future stepsisters Isla and Savannah Phillips on Easter Sunday 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet's teenage daughter made her royal debut on Easter Sunday, but according to Hello! magazine, Georgina has already spent time with the Royal Family, including Prince William and Princess Kate, after being invited to Balmoral last summer.

Along with their common interest in childhood development, both Kate and Harriet share a similar sense of style. Over the past two years, Sperling has worn a number of royally-approved brands such as Me+Em, Anya Hindmarch, Aspinal of London and Finlay and Co.

While it's unclear whether she'll follow in Kate's footsteps and wear a tiara for her wedding day, one thing that's certain is Harriet's bridal style is sure to be setting trends.