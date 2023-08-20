We Found Some of the Royal Family’s Favorite Sunglasses

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon appearance last month—both sporting sunglasses, though not matching ones—got us thinking: what’s the royal protocol around sunglasses? People correctly pointed out that, while Catherine and Charlotte did wear shades while they watched the tennis match, when they met staff, volunteers, ball boys and girls, and others before the match began, they didn’t have sunglasses on. After the match, when they headed inside to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his victory, they were also absent. (By the way, you can shop Charlotte's sunglasses, and her entire Wimbledon look, here.)
Catherine often wears sunglasses at Wimbledon, but rarely does so elsewhere. Etiquette expert Myka Meier, speaking to People, explained: “Sunglasses—or ‘sunnies,’ as they are called socially in the U.K.—can be seen on royals during official engagements, but usually only during sporting events when there is an activity or event outside or when needed as eye protection for a sunny climate or environment they are in (think Kate on her royal tour in the Caribbean),” she said. “They will remove sunglasses as soon as they walk inside, have a prolonged or serious conversation, or upon any formal greeting.”
When royals are on engagements, they want to feel close to those whom with they are communicating, and “sunglasses don’t allow direct eye contact, which can be seen as a barrier when communicating,” Meier said. “By taking sunglasses off upon meeting, it is seen as a sign of courtesy and respect to the other person.” As with so much else when it comes to royal protocol, it really all comes down to manners.
As she does with other sartorial choices—from dresses to handbags to shoes—Catherine often supports British designers in her eyewear choices, from Victoria Beckham to Finlay. Her husband, Prince William, is a recent convert to Finlay, People reports, wearing the brand’s Marshall style to Wimbledon. At polo recently, Catherine also wore Finlay, hers the Vivian style.
In addition to the Wales family, King Charles and Queen Camilla have also been known to wear sunglasses from time to time; Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth did, too. “While she usually skipped sunglasses while on royal duty, the late monarch would occasionally wear them for outdoor events like garden parties at royal residences such as Buckingham Palace,” People reports.
Sunglasses, by the way, have been at the epicenter of minor royal controversies, like when U.S. President Joe Biden caught flak for wearing shades when he met the late Queen back in 2021. “It’s fine for Biden to have had sunglasses on, but he should have removed them when he actually met the Queen,” former royal butler Grant Harrold told Newsweek. “Everyone else has to. It doesn’t matter who you are—even royals remove sunglasses when they meet royals.”
Meier said it is proper etiquette to remove your sunglasses when inside, writing on Instagram “Wearing sunglasses indoors can be seen as disrespectful or that you are hiding something and deemed untrustworthy.” She continued that a good rule of thumb is “If they aren’t on your face, then they should be in your case.” Instead of putting your sunglasses in your pocket, shirt, or on your head, she advises “If you’re not wearing sunglasses, they go in their case, not only to protect them from scratches and damage, but it also shows respect for the investment you’ve made in them.”
Speaking of making an investment, check out some of the royal family’s favorite sunglasses here, like the Finlay "Henrietta" style, which both Catherine and Meghan like.
Meghan wore Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses to her baby shower in 2019, and these Ray-Ban Wayfarers are a classic Catherine go to.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince William’s Delay in Proposing to Kate Middleton Was Actually the Kindest Gesture
The couple were together for nearly eight years when he proposed in 2010.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was One Part of Modern Royal Engagements That Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Stand—and Princess Anne Has Thoughts on It, Too
We can’t say we blame either of them.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ariana Grande Has Big Plans for Her 10-Year Album Anniversary
She's celebrating in style.
By Marie Claire
-
Prince William’s Delay in Proposing to Kate Middleton Was Actually the Kindest Gesture
The couple were together for nearly eight years when he proposed in 2010.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There’s Apparently Now a Guided Tour That Will Take You by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito Home and Hangouts They Frequent
Katy Perry’s and Cameron Diaz’s homes are also included on the tour.
By Marie Claire
-
Prince William is Catching a Lot of Heat This Week for Not Attending the Women’s World Cup Final in Australia. Here’s Why
Settle in, friends—we have a lot to talk about.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine Went Barefoot in U.K. Radio Host’s Home as a “Respectful” Gesture
“You never see royalty with no shoes.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
You Will Never Hear This Word Said Inside the Wales Family Home
To say it’s a loaded word would be an understatement.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Catherine Drank Spicy Margaritas, Wore an Off-the-Shoulder Top, and Left a Huge Tip at Her First Rave
We have a spicy margarita recipe for you to make tonight!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Don’t Read Too Much into Meghan Markle Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring Lately
Her marriage is fine.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Calls an “Urgent” Summit at Balmoral to Discuss the Future of the Monarchy
Some of the King’s goals are being described by senior officials as “gargantuan.”
By Rachel Burchfield