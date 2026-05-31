Prince Philip's Accusation About Queen Camilla Made Princess Diana's "Blood Boil," According to a Former Royal Butler
"Then came the knock-out blow that had left the princess sobbing."
After marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981, Princess Diana became a member of the British Royal Family. As a result, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip became her in-laws. After Charles and Diana separated, Elizabeth and Philip reportedly weighed in on the couple's issues, and some of their comments allegedly made the former Princess of Wales's "blood boil."
In the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled Princess Diana's reaction to some of Prince Philip's accusations about her marriage.
"But what stunned the princess was when Prince Philip raised the thorny issue of her husband’s mistress," Burrell shared in his book. "He wrote that she should have been grateful that her husband had, initially, cut himself off from Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Charles felt he had made 'a considerable sacrifice' in cutting ties with her and that the princess had 'not appreciated what he had done.'"
According to Burrell, Prince Philip seemingly delivered a "knock-out blow that had left the princess sobbing."
In a letter to Princess Diana, the former Duke of Edinburgh reportedly wrote, "Can you honestly look into your heart and say that Charles's relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with your behavior towards him in your marriage?"
As noted by the former royal butler, "The princess was being accused of driving Prince Charles into the arms of the one woman she had tried to keep him away from. Even a year on, the idea made her blood boil."
Per Burrell, the accusation caused Princess Diana to rant, "They are all the bloody same—looking after one another!"
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.