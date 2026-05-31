After marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981, Princess Diana became a member of the British Royal Family. As a result, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip became her in-laws. After Charles and Diana separated, Elizabeth and Philip reportedly weighed in on the couple's issues, and some of their comments allegedly made the former Princess of Wales's "blood boil."

In the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled Princess Diana's reaction to some of Prince Philip's accusations about her marriage.

"But what stunned the princess was when Prince Philip raised the thorny issue of her husband’s mistress," Burrell shared in his book. "He wrote that she should have been grateful that her husband had, initially, cut himself off from Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Charles felt he had made 'a considerable sacrifice' in cutting ties with her and that the princess had 'not appreciated what he had done.'"

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"He wrote that she should have been grateful that her husband had, initially, cut himself off from Camilla." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Burrell, Prince Philip seemingly delivered a "knock-out blow that had left the princess sobbing."

In a letter to Princess Diana, the former Duke of Edinburgh reportedly wrote, "Can you honestly look into your heart and say that Charles's relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with your behavior towards him in your marriage?"

As noted by the former royal butler, "The princess was being accused of driving Prince Charles into the arms of the one woman she had tried to keep him away from. Even a year on, the idea made her blood boil."

"The princess was being accused of driving Prince Charles into the arms of the one woman she had tried to keep him away from." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Burrell, the accusation caused Princess Diana to rant, "They are all the bloody same—looking after one another!"