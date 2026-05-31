Bella Hadid Resurrects Summer 2025's Gingham Trend During Her Saint-Tropez Vacation

In recent weeks, Bella Hadid has been soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez. As well as embracing 2026's tank dress trend, the model brought back the celeb-beloved woven bag craze. Now, Hadid is resurrecting another Summer 2025 trend, which is sure to inspire a plethora of copycats.

Hadid shared an Instagram post with the caption, "Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward." In the snaps, the Ôrəbella founder could be seen wearing a number of different bikinis, as well as reinvigorating the gingham print trend.

In a series of snaps, Hadid posed in a blue, white, and gray gingham oversize shirt, worn over a baby pink bikini with white detailing.

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Bella Hadid resurrects 2025's gingham print trend. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid wears a light pink bikini embroidered with white detailing. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid just signaled the return of gingham. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

In another snap, Hadid gave Sabrina Carpenter a shout-out with a sold-out "Busy Woman" graphic tee paired with cozy cream lounge pants.

Bella Hadid is a Carpenter. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

Additional snaps revealed the model's striking bronze bikini—the Amal style from Bikini Lovers—worn with Tom Ford Fernanda Sunglasses featuring a tinted lens.

Metallic bikinis are always in style, according to Bella Hadid. (Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

It's safe to say that no-one vacations quite like Hadid.

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TOPICS Bella Hadid