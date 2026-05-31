Bella Hadid Resurrects Summer 2025's Gingham Trend During Her Saint-Tropez Vacation
Metallic bikinis and graphic tees rounded out her wardrobe.
In recent weeks, Bella Hadid has been soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez. As well as embracing 2026's tank dress trend, the model brought back the celeb-beloved woven bag craze. Now, Hadid is resurrecting another Summer 2025 trend, which is sure to inspire a plethora of copycats.
Hadid shared an Instagram post with the caption, "Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward." In the snaps, the Ôrəbella founder could be seen wearing a number of different bikinis, as well as reinvigorating the gingham print trend.
In a series of snaps, Hadid posed in a blue, white, and gray gingham oversize shirt, worn over a baby pink bikini with white detailing.
In another snap, Hadid gave Sabrina Carpenter a shout-out with a sold-out "Busy Woman" graphic tee paired with cozy cream lounge pants.
Additional snaps revealed the model's striking bronze bikini—the Amal style from Bikini Lovers—worn with Tom Ford Fernanda Sunglasses featuring a tinted lens.
It's safe to say that no-one vacations quite like Hadid.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.