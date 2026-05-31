Princess Kate and Prince William Relocate Police Officers From Their Home After Investigation Into "Misogynistic" Comments

Princess Kate and Prince William have several royal homes, including an apartment in Kensington Palace in London. According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales have had to deal with a difficult investigation after police officers at the residence were accused of making "inappropriate" comments.

According to the Sun, five armed officers "have been banned from royal residences following a complaint from a female member of staff at Kensington Palace." The outlet continued, "[An] investigation was launched into allegations of misogynistic behavior by [the Metropolitan Police's] Royalty and Specialist Protection officers."

Per the publication, a female staff member reported the officers for making "inappropriate" comments while at the property. One source told the Sun on Sunday, "Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature."

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Princess Kate and Prince William entertaining the Obamas inside Kensington Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly aware of the investigation and subsequent ban, they "had no direct involvement" in the decision, the outlet shared.

A statement from the Met Police explained, "As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future."

The statement continued, "It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve."

Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly aware of the investigation and subsequent ban. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate and William recently moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and into their "forever home," Forest Lodge. The couple's Kensington Palace apartment remains their London residence.

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