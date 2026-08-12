This Is Not a Drill: Guest In Residence's Gigi Hadid-Approved Triangle Scarf Is Back in Stock
The style, which underwent a slight makeover, sold out twice already.
Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike wasn't wrong when she told me "everyone loves" the Wild Rag by Guest In Residence. Not only did the triangle scarf earn endorsements from the knitwear brand's founder, Gigi Hadid, and her sister, Bella Hadid, but it sold out twice since launching last summer. Now, the best-seller is back just in time for fall—and with a brand-new price tag and slightly updated look.
Last August, when Hadid gave the elevated bandana a spot in her Fall 2025 collection, it retailed for $245. At the time, the style was made from 100 percent cashmere and boasted a reversible design. Two restocks and a makeover later, the neckerchief is, once again, available for purchase—and for $145.
Why the price switch? While the Wild Rag 2.0 boasts the familiar paisley jacquard pattern, color combinations, and triangular shape, it now comes in a cotton-silk blend. Not only did that lower the price tag, but it also made the scarf more lightweight than the first iteration.
There's also a subtle shade update: Guest In Residence's reinvention welcomes ivory and strawberry red, sage green and burnt sienna, and indigo and caramel to the Wild Rag family. Sadly, this means you will have to wait for a restock of the original to snag the sky blue-and-white color that Hadid wore to Disneyland earlier this year. However, you can still style the successor the Gigi Hadid Way: over a suede trench coat, straight-leg jeans, and soft loafers.
The red-and-cream paisley print is also available for $145. You might remember the bold crimson color from Dec. 2025, when Bella wore it tied to a vintage Chanel tote—with a furry coat, baseball hat, and tall Ugg boots.
Last fall, Guest In Residence's Wild Rag led the knit triangle scarf trend, adopted by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and more. While Jenner and Bieber chose neutral styles, the Gigi- and Bella-approved bandana prints added extra visual interest to the look. Perhaps that's why the scarf always sells so fast: The paisley pattern stands out on the celebrity street style scene.
The new release is one of the more wallet-friendly takes on the trend. Even when it was made from cashmere, it didn't come close to The Row's $600 price tag. For your first fall 2026 investment, treat yourself to Guest In Residence's now-iconic scarf. When it inevitably sells out again, peruse similar paisley pieces below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.