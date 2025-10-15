King Charles is operating a much slimmer monarchy than his mother, Queen Elizabeth, did, favoring a core group of working royals rather than giving full-time roles to extended family. While his approach has been hailed as more modern (and easier on the taxpayer), the truth is there are fewer royals to go around these days. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from duties and Prince Andrew was forced to resign from his full-time royal role, that leaves an increasingly smaller group—a problem Prince William will inherit when he becomes King.

While many fans have speculated that younger members of the family like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie or Lady Louise Windsor might be asked to step up to the plate when Prince William becomes King, there are two royals who are unlikely to ever take that path.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her former England rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, make regular appearances at family events like Christmas in Sandringham and Royal Ascot. But due to their status as non-working royals, they’re able to take on brand sponsorships and deals that others in the family would be advised against doing.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend Easter Sunday Service at Windsor Castle with the royal family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal author and journalist Robert Jobson weighed in on the matter of Zara becoming a working royal in an episode of Hello!’s "A Right Royal Podcast" earlier this year. "I do think that it's about money,” he shared.

Olympic equestrian Zara is an ambassador for British heritage brand Fairfax and Favor, along with other commercial partnerships. Although Jobson noted that “Zara has been very popular,” he explained why it would “complicate” her life to give up her brand work.

"She won't want to be limited commercially by people saying, 'Oh, she's a royal, she's working,” Jobson added. “She shouldn't be getting this deal or that too.' That would just complicate matters.”

As for Mike, he's appeared in commercials for brands such as Schöffel clothing, Domino's Pizza, Magic Millions and Amazon Prime, and is the co-host of a popular podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby." The former England player shared his own thoughts on becoming a prince recently, telling Closer, "I would definitely turn that down."