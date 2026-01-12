Royal Insider Reveals a Surprising "Hidden" Feature on the Buckingham Palace Balcony That Prince Louis Must Love

Nothing says "royal event" like an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Whether it's Trooping the Colour, a royal wedding or a special Jubilee, fans eagerly await members of the Royal Family to walk out on the palace balcony to wave to the crowds at major moments. But according to one royal insider, the historic space has one especially clever detail that hardly anyone knows about.

A source told Hello! that there are televisions strategically placed on the balcony, but "hidden" from public view, in order for the royals to be able to get a full picture of the crowds—and of themselves.

"They are placed in the corners of the balcony, slightly canted," the source said. "The balustrade is covered in red fabric, so all the equipment can be hidden behind it."

Members of the Royal Family are pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in June 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis got a kick out of the crowd's reaction when he enthusiastically waved in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis made his first balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the televisions, the insider explained, is because the towering Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace obstructs the Royal Family's view of The Mall, where thousands line the street to get a glimpse of the royals.

One member of the family who likely enjoys the added views provided by the TVs is 7-year-old Prince Louis. In 2025, Louis received a rock star reception when he enthusiastically waved to the crowd during Trooping the Colour, and every time he received a cheer, he'd wave again.

Perhaps he took a peek at the monitors to see the crowd's reaction up close, but Prince George, 12, wasn't as amused as his brother. At one point, George placed his arm on Louis in an attempt to get him to stop, but little Louis couldn't resist sneaking in one last wave, turning around and greeting the crowd again as the rest of his family walked off the balcony.