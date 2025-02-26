Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate
One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."
For royal women, a great hat isn't just an accessory—it's practically part of the job description. From weddings to Royal Ascot and Easter services, these headpieces can transform even the most simple outfit into a statement-making moment. Stella McLaren—who shared her story exclusively with Marie Claire in 2024—created hundreds of incredibly detailed hats for Queen Elizabeth over 36 years. But now a group of artists from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective are sharing what it was like to create designs for everyone from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, renowned milliners like Jane Taylor and Stephen Jones shared some behind-the-scenes details on working with some of the Royal Family's biggest style icons.
Awon Golding—who runs her own label in addition to leading designs at Lock & Co. Hatters—shared her experience creating a hat for the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. "Meghan reached out to me, which was incredibly flattering," Golding told the outlet, calling the duchess "an absolute dream to work with."
She continued that "seeing my hat on such a high-profile royal—gracing the front pages—was a true pinch-me moment."
Golding has also worked with the Princess of Wales on numerous occasions, stating, "Catherine is a wonderful champion of British designers and craftsmanship, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of royal fashion history. She's absolutely stunning, so every hat looks incredible on her."
Stephen Jones—who worked with Princess Diana for years—also shared kind words about the Duchess of Sussex. "I am delighted that the duchess is a regular client," he said. "She wears a hat with aplomb."
As for Princess Diana, Jones said that the "charming" royal "realized that wearing a hat was an important part" of her job when it came to "looking regal." He also revealed that Diana "would listen to Wham Rap! on her Walkman during fittings.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Diana, Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals that the milliners shared stories about, and Jane Taylor shared her admiration for the "incredible" Duchess Sophie. While other royal women wear hats from a variety of designers, the Duchess of Edinburgh has chosen to remain true to Taylor's elegant designs.
"The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business," Taylor said. "Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even a hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
