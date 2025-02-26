Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate

One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."

Kate Middleton wearing a red coat with a big bow and a huge red hat and Meghan Markle wearing a white coat and matching hat with gold dots behind her
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

For royal women, a great hat isn't just an accessory—it's practically part of the job description. From weddings to Royal Ascot and Easter services, these headpieces can transform even the most simple outfit into a statement-making moment. Stella McLaren—who shared her story exclusively with Marie Claire in 2024—created hundreds of incredibly detailed hats for Queen Elizabeth over 36 years. But now a group of artists from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective are sharing what it was like to create designs for everyone from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, renowned milliners like Jane Taylor and Stephen Jones shared some behind-the-scenes details on working with some of the Royal Family's biggest style icons.

Awon Golding—who runs her own label in addition to leading designs at Lock & Co. Hatters—shared her experience creating a hat for the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. "Meghan reached out to me, which was incredibly flattering," Golding told the outlet, calling the duchess "an absolute dream to work with."

She continued that "seeing my hat on such a high-profile royal—gracing the front pages—was a true pinch-me moment."

Golding has also worked with the Princess of Wales on numerous occasions, stating, "Catherine is a wonderful champion of British designers and craftsmanship, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of royal fashion history. She's absolutely stunning, so every hat looks incredible on her."

Meghan Markle wearing a black coat and black hat with a big feather smiling on Christmas Day 2018

Markle chose a feathered Awon Golding design for Christmas 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing a cobalt blue coat and matching hat on Easter Sunday 2023

The Princess of Wales wore a Lock & Co design to Easter church services in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephen Jones—who worked with Princess Diana for years—also shared kind words about the Duchess of Sussex. "I am delighted that the duchess is a regular client," he said. "She wears a hat with aplomb."

As for Princess Diana, Jones said that the "charming" royal "realized that wearing a hat was an important part" of her job when it came to "looking regal." He also revealed that Diana "would listen to Wham Rap! on her Walkman during fittings.

Diana, Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals that the milliners shared stories about, and Jane Taylor shared her admiration for the "incredible" Duchess Sophie. While other royal women wear hats from a variety of designers, the Duchess of Edinburgh has chosen to remain true to Taylor's elegant designs.

"The loyalty, support and kindness the Duchess of Edinburgh has shown me over the past 16 years have been truly integral to my career and business," Taylor said. "Her unwavering belief in my designs has led me to create dozens, perhaps even a hundreds of pieces for her, often with complete creative freedom."

