Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, multiple outlets report.

“Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening,” a representative for the Duchess told People . “She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986 and they share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good,” the representative said, adding that she is now recuperating with her family. “The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The spokesperson also said that Ferguson recorded an episode of her new podcast, “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” the day before she went in for surgery. That episode is set to be released tomorrow morning.