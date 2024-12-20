How Sarah Ferguson "Literally Saved Christmas" Following Prince Andrew's Chinese Spy Scandal

In spite of several ongoing scandals, Sarah Ferguson recently pledged to support ex-husband Prince Andrew, no matter what. Following the revelation that Andrew was reportedly targeted by an alleged Chinese spy, Ferguson was credited with talking "some sense" into the Duke of York. Now, several royal experts have praised the Duchess of York for "saving Christmas" for the entire Royal Family.

Speaking on Mail+'s "Palace Confidential," royal editor Rebecca English explained, "Sarah, the Duchess of York has literally saved Christmas for the Royal Family." English also noted, "If it hadn't have been for his ex-wife having a quiet word in his ear," then the holiday season could have been pretty disastrous.

Andrew has faced a number of high-profile scandals in recent years and, according to English, Ferguson has been by his side throughout. The royal editor explained, "I've been told by sources on both sides of the fence that she has been instrumental in just being a small, still voice of calm in her dealings with her ex-husband, and I've been told that The King does understand it's a very delicate situation."

Sarah Ferguson continues to support her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to English, it's Ferguson's tactful diplomacy that has made her invaluable to the Royal Family. "She has been very loyal to Andrew with all his difficulties over the years, but also to actually be fair to her, has been respectful to The King and The Queen and the late Queen Elizabeth," English noted.

English also suggested that the royals "very much appreciate and are grateful for [Ferguson] saying to Andrew, 'Look why don't we just take a step back this year and see where the future lies.'"

"It sounds like they're going to be spending Christmas together on their own, like the couple they used to be." (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden commented on Ferguson and Andrew's continued closeness, despite being divorced. "It sounds like they're going to be spending Christmas together on their own, like the couple they used to be," Eden said. "So maybe it's about time they got married again!"