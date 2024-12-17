Prince Andrew's latest scandal has been the talk of the royal world after it was recently revealed he was friends with alleged "Chinese spy" Yang Tengbo. The question on everyone's lips lately has been whether the Duke of York would still attend Christmas at Sandringham—and amid news that he's backed out of the festivities, it's been reported that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson was "instrumental" in convincing Andrew to stay home.

"It is understood that the King and Queen were quietly hoping that the Duchess of York might come to their rescue and ‘talk some sense’ into her ex-husband, as one of the few people to still have his ear," the Daily Mail reported on Dec. 16. It's been said that King Charles didn't want to "axe" his brother from the Royal Family's celebrations, per the outlet, with The King reportedly waiting for the Duke of York to make his own decision to stay at Royal Lodge.

It seems like the Duchess of York came through. According to the newspaper, friends of Prince Andrew "say that she was indeed instrumental in his decision" to avoid Sandringham this year.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, agreed that Ferguson—who recently told the Sunday Times she'd "support" her ex-husband through thick and thin—"has a big influence on Andrew." Speaking of the Duke of York skipping the Royal Family's Christmas gathering, she told the Sun, "I feel the hand of Fergie in this."

“He listens to her," the royal editor added. “She would have said, ‘You can’t do this to your brother'."

Ferguson is said to have been key in convincing her ex-husband to stay home from Sandringham this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One royal insider told the Daily Mail that Andrew's latest scandal has perhaps sealed the deal on the duke's fate with the Royal Family. "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest," the source said. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."

The duke and duchess's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are also skipping a royal Christmas this year. According to Hello!, the Yorks "decided earlier this year that Beatrice and Eugenie will spend the festive period with their respective in-laws for the first time since their marriages."

While it seems like Andrew's holiday plans at Royal Lodge are set, the one event up in the air is The King's annual Christmas lunch on Thursday, Dec. 19. Per the Daily Mail, no final decision has been made yet, but "there was a clear ‘working assumption’ at the palace" that the Duke of York would skip the party.

However, other sources have claimed that Prince Andrew is still planning on attending the festive Buckingham Palace luncheon. As a royal insider told the Sun, "Andrew told friends that it’s his family and so he should be there. It’s a family occasion, why shouldn’t he go?”

Seward added, "Andrew can still go to Buckingham Palace for the lunch and try not to be seen driving in and out." As for whether we see the Duke of York on Thursday, watch this space.