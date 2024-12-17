King Charles and Queen Camilla Reportedly Counted on Sarah Ferguson to "Talk Some Sense" Into Prince Andrew
"There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass."
Prince Andrew's latest scandal has been the talk of the royal world after it was recently revealed he was friends with alleged "Chinese spy" Yang Tengbo. The question on everyone's lips lately has been whether the Duke of York would still attend Christmas at Sandringham—and amid news that he's backed out of the festivities, it's been reported that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson was "instrumental" in convincing Andrew to stay home.
"It is understood that the King and Queen were quietly hoping that the Duchess of York might come to their rescue and ‘talk some sense’ into her ex-husband, as one of the few people to still have his ear," the Daily Mail reported on Dec. 16. It's been said that King Charles didn't want to "axe" his brother from the Royal Family's celebrations, per the outlet, with The King reportedly waiting for the Duke of York to make his own decision to stay at Royal Lodge.
It seems like the Duchess of York came through. According to the newspaper, friends of Prince Andrew "say that she was indeed instrumental in his decision" to avoid Sandringham this year.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, agreed that Ferguson—who recently told the Sunday Times she'd "support" her ex-husband through thick and thin—"has a big influence on Andrew." Speaking of the Duke of York skipping the Royal Family's Christmas gathering, she told the Sun, "I feel the hand of Fergie in this."
“He listens to her," the royal editor added. “She would have said, ‘You can’t do this to your brother'."
One royal insider told the Daily Mail that Andrew's latest scandal has perhaps sealed the deal on the duke's fate with the Royal Family. "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest," the source said. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."
The duke and duchess's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are also skipping a royal Christmas this year. According to Hello!, the Yorks "decided earlier this year that Beatrice and Eugenie will spend the festive period with their respective in-laws for the first time since their marriages."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While it seems like Andrew's holiday plans at Royal Lodge are set, the one event up in the air is The King's annual Christmas lunch on Thursday, Dec. 19. Per the Daily Mail, no final decision has been made yet, but "there was a clear ‘working assumption’ at the palace" that the Duke of York would skip the party.
However, other sources have claimed that Prince Andrew is still planning on attending the festive Buckingham Palace luncheon. As a royal insider told the Sun, "Andrew told friends that it’s his family and so he should be there. It’s a family occasion, why shouldn’t he go?”
Seward added, "Andrew can still go to Buckingham Palace for the lunch and try not to be seen driving in and out." As for whether we see the Duke of York on Thursday, watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Kaia Gerber Has Her Outfit Formula Down to a (Library) Science
She mixed her favorite J.Crew sweater with a resurgent designer bag.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Goes Cindy Lou Who in a Fur-Trim Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag
She's having herself a billionaire Christmas.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown's Dog-Walking Outfit Is Several Tax Brackets Above Mine
She perfectly matched her poodle—in Chloé boots.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Won't Be Spending Christmas With the Royal Family at Sandringham
They won't be celebrating the festive season with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, either.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Reveals She's "So Close" With Queen Camilla Despite Princess Diana Having Been Her "Best Friend"
"It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Says She Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Recent Scandals: "I Won't Let Him Down"
When it comes to her marriage, Fergie said, "I would do it all over again, 100 percent."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is Allegedly "Finished" With Prince Andrew Over Yet Another Scandal
"I can’t see the king wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew's Business Advisor Accused of Being a "Spy" and Banned From the U.K.
"We found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Allegedly Rejected Idea to Seat Prince Andrew "Behind a Pillar" at Her Christmas Carol Concert
"Although very much a family affair... there was no space for Uncle Andy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew Could Have the "Perfect" Excuse to "Avoid" Awkward Christmas With King Charles and the Rest of Royal Family
A royal expert says it's "become untenable" to hold the usual get-together.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Footage of Her Kids During Sweet Christmas Outing With Mom Sarah Ferguson
Toddlers Ernest and August joined their grandma for some festive fun.
By Kristin Contino Published