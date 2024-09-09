Selena Gomez Calls Boyfriend Benny Blanco Her "Best Friend" and a "Light in My Life"
"I've never been loved this way."
It's no secret that Benny Blanco wants to marry Selena Gomez and start a family with her. And the feeling is very much mutual, according to a new Vanity Fair profile of Gomez.
In the wide-ranging interview, Gomez discussed motherhood for the first time, revealing, "I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while." As a result, Gomez has been exploring other options for starting a family, telling the publication, "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
Gomez also discussed boyfriend Blanco, and shared why their relationship is so special. "I’ve never been loved this way," she explained. "He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything."
Gomez also spoke about her boyfriend's May 2024 interview with Howard Stern. During the interview, Stern predicted the producer would one day marry Gomez, to which Blanco replied, "You and me, both."
Of the candid moment, Gomez told Vanity Fair, "He can’t lie." She continued, "After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, 'Anything else you wanted to put out there?'"
However, the Only Murders in the Building star isn't planning on rushing down the aisle. "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," she told the outlet. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."
And when it comes to her moniker, her surname is a dealbreaker. "I’m not changing my name no matter what," she noted. "I am Selena Gomez. That’s it." As Gomez recently celebrated becoming a billionaire, it's completely unsurprising she'd want to retain her identity.
