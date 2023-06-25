Taylor Swift Turned Down an Appearance on Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’—Despite a Handwritten Note from Meghan Herself

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” had a laundry list of luminaries: Mariah Carey. Serena Williams. Mindy Kaling. Issa Rae. Paris Hilton. Many others. But one celebrity guest that was invited—by a handwritten note from Meghan, no less—but declined? One Taylor Swift, multiple outlets report.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Swift declined Markle’s invitation through a representative, despite Meghan writing a personal letter to the singer. After working with Spotify to come up with a list of desired guests for the show, Swift made the cut, but turned the offer down for reasons unknown.
The 12-episode show focused on stereotypes facing women, and ultimately became the only piece of content that sprung from Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s $20 million deal with Spotify, which ended earlier this month.
The Wall Street Journal article went on to discuss Harry and Meghan’s careers since stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020 and relocating to the U.S. The article suggests that employees of Archewell—the couple’s company—claimed the organization lacked direction, with a source saying “at times [Harry and Meghan] seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects.”
The insider continued “Most potential initiatives, they said, follow a similar route: Big idea, subpar execution.” The outlet later added “Harry, in particular, struggled to land on an idea” when it came to the couple’s Spotify deal.
Though Meghan did produce a show for Spotify, ultimately, Harry never did. One idea that could have come to fruition but did not? The Daily Express reports Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were expected to possibly play a part in Harry’s show that never was—one that centered around fatherhood.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
