These Royals Could Step Up to Help Prince William When He's King "If He Calls on Them"
Three members of the Royal Family are likely to pitch in with duties down the line.
Prince William took on his father's Prince of Wales title after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, and being just one step from the throne, it's natural that there are conversations about what his reign might look like. Although The King supports a more "slimmed-down" version of the monarchy moving forward—and Prince William is said to as well—there are some family members he could rely on for support when he eventually becomes King.
William's first cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are said to have a strong bond with the prince and his wife, Princess Kate, and one royal commentator says the Tindalls could help the Prince of Wales "if he calls on them" one day.
Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told the Mirror that while Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian like her mother, Princess Anne, and former England rugby player Mike "don't have titles" but "they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended Royal Family." However, she notes "they have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother."
"They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree," Bond predicted. Of course, the Tindalls don't have titles and aren't senior working royals, and there's no expectation they ever will be in the future, which the royal commentator noted.
"Not to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals," she added. The Prince of Wales is said to be particularly close to Mike, whom he views as another "brother." Along with Zara and Mike, Prince William could also rely on his aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
According to the Times, "palace insiders believe that under the next reign, William V will be eager for his aunt and uncle to play a more prominent role in public life."
Duchess Sophie, who turns 60 on Jan. 20, and Prince Edward, 60, "get on very well" with Prince William and Princess Kate, per a palace source. "She’s tough, she knows her own mind and will argue her corner. There was always a danger people underestimated her but she stood up for herself, for Edward, for them as a couple," a former palace aide told the Times.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been called the Royal Family's secret weapon and has served as Princess Kate's "royal sister," supporting her throughout her recent cancer diagnosis.
“Sophie and Edward were overshadowed because bigger stars in the family came along, and I think at times she did mind that. But she was always pragmatic about their place in the hierarchy," Bond added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Why King Charles "Refuses" to Give Kate Middleton Advice About Becoming Queen
"For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it's like to be queen."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince Harry Honored One Man's Unexpected Request While Helping California Wildfire Victims
The Duke of Sussex reportedly went incognito to find a special item for an elderly man affected by the disaster.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Brooke Shields Elevates Her Business Professional Pant Suit
Giving "silver fox" a whole new meaning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Acts as the “Glue” When Prince William and King Charles Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
"She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
What Prince William’s Birthday Tribute to Kate Middleton Reveals About How Her Cancer Diagnosis Has Affected Their Relationship
A royal expert unpacked the meaning behind the "'heartfelt" post.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton Was a Precious Heirloom With Specific Rules Attached
The present, which was from the Queen's private collection, "brought tears to Kate's eyes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Princess Kate Broke Tradition with Her Stunning 43rd Birthday Photo
The Princess of Wales posed for a black-and-white pic by one of her favorite photogs.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is the "Ultimate Nepo Baby," According to Spice Girl Mel B's Daughter Phoenix
"There's been rising anger in recent years—almost to the point of obsession on social media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zara Tindall Was Nearly Trampled by a Horse in Terrifying Near-Miss Just Months After Mother Princess Anne's Injury
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter narrowly escaped major injury.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"
"There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published