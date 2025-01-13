These Royals Could Step Up to Help Prince William When He's King "If He Calls on Them"

Three members of the Royal Family are likely to pitch in with duties down the line.

A headshot of Prince William looking serious and wearing a white dress shirt and gray blazer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Prince William took on his father's Prince of Wales title after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, and being just one step from the throne, it's natural that there are conversations about what his reign might look like. Although The King supports a more "slimmed-down" version of the monarchy moving forward—and Prince William is said to as well—there are some family members he could rely on for support when he eventually becomes King.

William's first cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are said to have a strong bond with the prince and his wife, Princess Kate, and one royal commentator says the Tindalls could help the Prince of Wales "if he calls on them" one day.

Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told the Mirror that while Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian like her mother, Princess Anne, and former England rugby player Mike "don't have titles" but "they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended Royal Family." However, she notes "they have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother."

"They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree," Bond predicted. Of course, the Tindalls don't have titles and aren't senior working royals, and there's no expectation they ever will be in the future, which the royal commentator noted.

"Not to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals," she added. The Prince of Wales is said to be particularly close to Mike, whom he views as another "brother." Along with Zara and Mike, Prince William could also rely on his aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Zara Tindall wearing a blue coat and burgundy turtleneck standing next to Mike Tindall holding an umbrella

Zara and Mike Tindall could step up to help Prince William when he takes the throne.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie wearing a red top and black apron sitting at a table with a woman wearing a black hat and top and smiling

Duchess Sophie shares a similar interest in charity work as her nephew, William.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Times, "palace insiders believe that under the next reign, William V will be eager for his aunt and uncle to play a more prominent role in public life."

Duchess Sophie, who turns 60 on Jan. 20, and Prince Edward, 60, "get on very well" with Prince William and Princess Kate, per a palace source. "She’s tough, she knows her own mind and will argue her corner. There was always a danger people underestimated her but she stood up for herself, for Edward, for them as a couple," a former palace aide told the Times.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been called the Royal Family's secret weapon and has served as Princess Kate's "royal sister," supporting her throughout her recent cancer diagnosis.

“Sophie and Edward were overshadowed because bigger stars in the family came along, and I think at times she did mind that. But she was always pragmatic about their place in the hierarchy," Bond added.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

