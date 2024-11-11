How Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Comforted Her During Tearful Remembrance Day Ceremony

Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family for two major events over the weekend, attending both the annual Festival of Remembrance concert and Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London. And during the emotional event on Sunday, Nov. 10, the Princess of Wales—who has been recovering from cancer—found comfort in a friendly face.

Prince William's aunt, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh—who is Prince Edward's wife—reportedly shares a close bond with Princess Kate. The duo stood on the balcony of the Foreign Office facing the Cenotaph war memorial as they watched the solemn ceremony honoring Britains who died while serving their country.

The Princess of Wales typically stands next to Queen Camilla on the balcony, but since The Queen was home recovering from a chest infection, she was supported by the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Princess Kate looked emotional throughout the event as she watched on with Sophie, and as they turned to leave the balcony, the duchess placed a comforting hand on Kate's back.

The duo paid tribute to those who died for their country. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Mirror, the gesture "seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance" but "also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side."

Although Sophie and Kate appeared solemn while their husbands laid memorial wreaths during the Remembrance Day event, they shared some smiles and conversation at times on the balcony.

Sophie also joined the Princess of Wales—along with Prince William, King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and other members of the family—during Saturday's Festival of Remembrance event, which marked Kate's first major royal appearance since July.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The princess and duchess also shared some smiles during the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess and her family are said to be close with the Edinburghs, and according to the Sun, Duchess Sophie shares a particularly close bond with William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Per the outlet, she's taken Princess Charlotte shopping in London on multiple occasions with her 21-year-old daughter, Lady Louise. "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching," a source told the Sun.

With the holidays coming up and several big royal events on the calendar—including Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert—there will be plenty more opportunities for this royal sisterhood to flourish.