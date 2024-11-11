How Princess Kate's "Royal Sister" Comforted Her During Tearful Remembrance Day Ceremony
We all need someone to lean on.
Kate Middleton joined the Royal Family for two major events over the weekend, attending both the annual Festival of Remembrance concert and Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London. And during the emotional event on Sunday, Nov. 10, the Princess of Wales—who has been recovering from cancer—found comfort in a friendly face.
Prince William's aunt, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh—who is Prince Edward's wife—reportedly shares a close bond with Princess Kate. The duo stood on the balcony of the Foreign Office facing the Cenotaph war memorial as they watched the solemn ceremony honoring Britains who died while serving their country.
The Princess of Wales typically stands next to Queen Camilla on the balcony, but since The Queen was home recovering from a chest infection, she was supported by the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Princess Kate looked emotional throughout the event as she watched on with Sophie, and as they turned to leave the balcony, the duchess placed a comforting hand on Kate's back.
According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke to the Mirror, the gesture "seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance" but "also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side."
Although Sophie and Kate appeared solemn while their husbands laid memorial wreaths during the Remembrance Day event, they shared some smiles and conversation at times on the balcony.
Sophie also joined the Princess of Wales—along with Prince William, King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and other members of the family—during Saturday's Festival of Remembrance event, which marked Kate's first major royal appearance since July.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The princess and her family are said to be close with the Edinburghs, and according to the Sun, Duchess Sophie shares a particularly close bond with William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Per the outlet, she's taken Princess Charlotte shopping in London on multiple occasions with her 21-year-old daughter, Lady Louise. "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching," a source told the Sun.
With the holidays coming up and several big royal events on the calendar—including Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert—there will be plenty more opportunities for this royal sisterhood to flourish.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Rihanna's Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for My Wish List
Every fashion girl has a pair.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
We Scoured the Internet to Find the Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals
Save on your favorites.
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
4 Outfit-Finishers That Will Perfect Any Look
These low-key pieces can actually make a huge difference.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Daughter-In-Law Almost Died While Giving Birth To The Royal Family's "Secret Weapon," Who Turns 21 Today
Lady Louise Windsor and her mother, Duchess Sophie, nearly didn't make it.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Returning To Royal Duties With Two Confirmed Events While Queen Camilla's Attendance Is "Subject To Medical Advice"
The Princess of Wales will attend two major royal occasions.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Were "Astonished" by "Exaggerated" Response to Edited Mother's Day Photo
"The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Emotionally Revisits Proposing to Princess Kate During South Africa Visit
"Africa has always held a special place in my heart."
By Amy Mackelden Published