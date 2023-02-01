Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter Has Her Own Harry Potter Robes: "Gryffindor, Obviously"

Rupert Grint was super "proud" of being in the Harry Potter movie franchise, as he says himself, so it's important to him that he teaches his almost-3-year-old daughter Wednesday about it all.

While Grint told GQ Hype that he has bought Wednesday her own kiddie Hogwarts robes, adding, "Gryffindor, obviously," she apparently isn't quite grasping the whole concept quite yet.

"I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me," the actor said. "When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her."

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in March 2022, Grint had already hinted that he was slowly introducing Wednesday to the Harry Potter world.

"I've already started showing her the trailers and she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it," he explained, to which Fallon noted that it was kind of creepy that candy was coming out of her father's neck.

Also on Fallon, Grint—who stars in Apple TV's Servant—revealed more adorable details about his toddler, including that she's super obsessed with Target, and is a little foul-mouthed.

"She's obsessed with Target," he said. "She'd choose that over, like, going to the park. She loves going to different Targets, and kind of seeing how the layout's kinda slightly different, and sometimes she doesn't buy anything, she just wants to kind of browse."

He added, "The toy aisle is definitely a draw, but she's more into lip balm to be fair."

During a separate appearance, Grint told the talk show host, "She says 'dada,' she says 'mama.' It was kind of at the same time, and also the F-word came pretty quick."

He explained how this came to be: "She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I'm kinda doing my lines for this, and my character says the F-word a lot, and now she just says it whenever she's excited," he said. "We were actually in a toy store today, and she was just walking around, just jumping at every..."

When Fallon asked how people react to this, Grint said, "It's kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious, so it's kind of encouraging it." It is pretty hilarious, to be fair.