Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has joined Instagram, and his first post is pretty special.

Grint shared a photo of himself holding his baby daughter, his first child with partner Georgia Groome.

The actor also revealed his little girl's name: Wednesday G. Grint.

If you'd like some indisputable evidence that your childhood is well and truly over, allow me to remind you that Rupert Grint—yes, as in Ron Weasley—is now a parent himself, after welcoming a daughter with partner Georgia Groome back in May. And on Tuesday, Grint joined Instagram for the first time to introduce his daughter to the world, sharing a sweet selfie of himself holding his little girl. Grint also announced his daughter's very cute name: Wednesday G. Grint.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the Harry Potter star captioned the photo. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Grint and Groome have largely kept their daughter out of the spotlight, issuing only a short statement to confirm her arrival in May. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a representative told People. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time." In fact, the couple didn't announce Groome's pregnancy until April, when she was photographed in London with a visible bump.

Back to Grint's new Instagram profile, and two details sure to delight Harry Potter diehards. First, there's his profile picture, a photo of Maggie Smith, otherwise known as Professor McGonagall, kissing a young Grint on the cheek. And then there's the Malfoy-Weasley reunion in the comments: Actor Tom Felton posted, "Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx." Cute!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

