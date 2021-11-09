Today's Top Stories
A 'Harry Potter' Reunion With Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Might Be Happening

Nobody panic.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england july 07 embargoed for publication in uk tabloid newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time mandatory credit photo by dave m benettgetty images required l to r actors daniel radcliffe, emma watson and rupert grint attend the world premiere of harry potter and the deathly hallows part 2 in trafalgar square on july 7, 2011 in london, england photo by dave m benettgetty images
Dave M. BenettGetty Images

If there are three words in the English language guaranteed to send whole swathes of millennials into meltdown, it's surely "Harry Potter reunion." I'm hoping not to cause a panic here, but it looks like those three magic words (a spell, if you will) might become reality, or so The Sun reports, anyway.

So far, it sounds like the main cast members, namely Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have only been "invited" to participate in the special revival, and haven't necessarily accepted said invitation yet.

"The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first," a source in the know told The Sun. "It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite."

Reflecting on the likelihood of the actors accepting to film the revival, the insider added, "Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom. They all have lots of fond memories from their time filming together. Everyone is hopeful it will happen."

The proposed reunion would take place at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour London in the coming weeks, and aim to recreate iconic scenes from the movies, "including boarding the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9¾ and The Yule Ball."

The reunion obviously isn't confirmed for the moment, so I hope this didn't get your hopes up too much. While we wait for further news, may I suggest taking another look at Emma Watson's breathtaking outfit from the Earthshot Prize? You're welcome.

london, england october 17 emma watson attends the earthshot prize 2021 at alexandra palace on october 17, 2021 in london, england photo by neil mockfordfilmmagic
Neil MockfordGetty Images
