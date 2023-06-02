Ryan Gosling Says He "Didn't Want to Have Kids" Without Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes keep their family life relatively private, but that doesn't mean they don't sometimes open up about what being parents is like for them.
In a new interview Gosling gave to GQ to mark the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, the Crazy Stupid Love star made the absolute sweetest comments about his little family.
Earlier on in the interview, Gosling told the reporter that he didn't really see himself as a father before it was literally already happening. He said that he first imagined himself as a dad when "Eva said she was pregnant," adding, "I would never want to go back, you know? I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself."
But if you're already swooning over those comments, wait till you read what he said later on, when he had had time to think about the above a bit more.
"When you asked me about Eva and kids," he began.
"I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent.
"I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.
"And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines [the movie they first connected on while filming] where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."
Gosling and Mendes welcomed their first daughter Esmeralda Amada in 2014, and their second daughter Amada Lee in 2016, and the rest is history.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
