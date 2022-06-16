Feast Your Eyes on Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming Movie 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie'
(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
The first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig's 2023 live-action Barbie movie has been revealed, and it's fair to say there are some Big Feelings floating around the internet.

The photo shows the actor posing next to a—what else?—Barbie pink house, smirking, with his hair bleached blonde, wearing a washboard ab-revealing denim vest and looking generally and objectively drop-dead gorgeous (I have seen some people disagree with me, but they are, for all intents and purposes, incorrect).

Here is the full photo in all its glory, you are welcome:

Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Social media had a minor meltdown over the image, but like in a good way. One Twitter user wrote, "Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run," alongside the above photo and one of Prinze in Scooby-Doo, which, creative.

Someone else simply expressed how I'm feeling right now: "Ryan Gosling as Ken in #Barbie is actually perfect," they wrote.

Another person wrote an enthused paragraph about it all, and I also could not agree more: "I’m so happy like how do they keep making such good things. You’d think they’d run out of incredible things to make but then Greta Gerwig is like actually I’m gonna direct a Barbie movie and Ryan Gosling will be ken. Just very good," the Twitter user contributed. Yeah, basically.

A corresponding photo of Margot Robbie, who stars as Barbie herself in the upcoming flick, was released last month. In that pic, she wears a blue and white striped halter top, a big blue bracelet and a polka-dotted hairband, while beaming at the camera from the driver's seat of her Barbie car.

To recap, that's:

  • A Greta Gerwig-directed movie
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Margot Robbie
  • Barbie pink (famously the color of 2022)

So, like, heaven is a place on Earth?

Margot Robbie as Barbie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
