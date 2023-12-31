Ryan Reynolds' 2023 Roundup Features Taylor Swift and King Charles

As the year comes to a close, celebrities and Muggles alike are sharing end-of-year roundups with their 2023 highlights. And Ryan Reynolds' two best-of-2023 Instagram posts feature everything from beach trips with Blake Lively to a photo with King Charles III.

"Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I ❤️❤️," the Deadpool star captioned his first post. The slideshow includes photos from his work with Aviation Gin and Welcome to Wrexham, as well as a photo of him, Lively, Taylor Swift, and a few other pals at a football game.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds A photo posted by vancityreynolds on

The appearance from King Charles, meanwhile, is from the royal's appearance on Welcome to Wrexham. Charles and Camilla appeared in the docuseries about the Wrexham Football Club, which he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds' second 2023 roundup Instagram post , meanwhile, features more Wrexham pics, as well as a photo with his longtime Hollywood pal Hugh Jackman. Both slideshows also feature shots from Reynolds' charity work, including his fundraising efforts for Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children .

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds A photo posted by vancityreynolds on

Reynolds uses his star power for a wide variety of hobbies and causes, and it's clear from his year-end roundups that he and Lively have incredibly full lives.