Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Jackman are officially calling it quits after 27 years of marriage.

In an exclusive statement to People, the couple says, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

It continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The couple also stated that this is the only statement either of them will make.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli in 1995 and fell hard, getting married just a year later on April 11, 1996. They share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The couple recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April, with Hugh celebrating the milestone on his Instagram. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart." Additionally, the couple stepped out in July to attend the men's finals at Wimbledon.

Sadly, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of celebrity break-ups: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas; Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello; Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez; Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes; and Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have all separated this year.