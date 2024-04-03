Physical: 100, Netflix's Korean survival competition show, is a must-watch reality TV show for fans of brutal physical challenges, wholesome sportsmanship, and easy-to-root-for personalities (not to mention the eye candy). Created by producer Jang Ho-gi, each season gathers 100 contestants from various sports and professions—including pro bodybuilders, Olympic gold medalists, fitness influencers, and gym-buff celebs—to compete in mind-blowing challenges that test their strength, endurance, and teamwork.

Season 2 premiered in March 2024 and introduced a new all-star cast of athletes as well as intricate underground-themed challenges, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats waiting to see which early fan-favorites and underdogs would make it to the April 2 finale. Now that the second installment is coming to a close, here's what we know about a possible Physical: 100 season 3.

Sim Yu-ri and Hunter Lee shake hands after their intense one-on-one match, in 'Physical: 100' season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Has 'Physical: 100' been renewed for season 3?

While Netflix has yet to make an official announcement at of the time of writing, the final moments of Physical: 100 season 2 hint that the series will return on a much grander scale. As with season 1's finale, the final moments of episode 9 show only one torso statue left sitting among the rubble of 99 others, as the voiceover promises, "Our search for the perfect physique... will continue."

The scene continues with an illustrated depiction of athletes engaging in various sports, including boxing, martial arts, sumo wrestling, and handball, before an ending graphic reveals: Physical: 100 - Asia.

Physical: 100 season 2 ended with a surprise teaser. Get ready for Physical: 100 Asia. (Image credit: Netflix)

We'll have to wait for Netflix's word on whether this is an entirely new spin-off series, or if Physical: 100 season 3 will just expand to include residents outside of South Korea. Either way, the teaser is in line with creator Jang Ho-gi's hopes for the franchise, which he shared in an interview with The Korea Herald ahead of season 2.

“Physical: 100 was an original Korean show. And we decided to cast foreign-born personalities who live in Korea and are able to communicate in Korean," he said, adding, "As a director, my hope is for the series to develop on a bigger scale, allowing me to produce ‘Physical: 100’ in different countries and continents."

The 100 contestants of 'Physical: 100' season 2 take part in Round 0.5: an individual race on manual treadmills. (Image credit: Netflix)

As for when to expect a clarification, Netflix traditionally takes a few months to announce a series renewal. Just look at Physical: 100 itself as an example: the streaming giant announced the season 2 renewal in June 2023, several months after season 1 premiered on the platform at the start of that year. But there is also precedent for a proven hit to be renewed quickly. Netflix's other flagship Korean reality series, Single's Inferno , was renewed for season 4 just two weeks after season 3's finale aired.

When would 'Physical: 100' season 3 come out?

Wrestler (and fan-favorite competitor) Jang Eun-sil chats with another contestant at the start of 'Physical: 100' season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

It's hard to guess when exactly Netflix will drop a new season, but judging based on previous release dates... Both seasons 1 and 2 of Physical: 100 came out in Q1, with season 1 premiering on January 24, 2023, and season 2 on March 19, 2024. It's likely that Netflix will keep up with the late-winter/early-spring release schedule, with season 3 at least arriving by April 2025.