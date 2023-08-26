Ryan Reynolds Posts Uncharacteristically Romantic Tribute to Blake Lively for Her 36th Birthday

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of our favorite couples at Marie Claire—but the two are certainly more known for genially ribbing one another ( trolling might be the better word) on social media tributes, a la for birthdays and the like. But for Lively’s 36th birthday yesterday, her husband went full romance: “You hung the damn moon,” he wrote .

Juxtaposed alongside shots of the two together and snaps of Lively solo, Reynolds wrote “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively.” Sorry, I think I’ve got dust in my eye or something…

(Image credit: Instagram)

Celebrities like David Beckham, Chelsea Handler, Martha Stewart, and Gal Gadot illuminated the post’s comments section, with one Katie Couric writing what’s on all of our minds: “Can you teach my husband to post something like this RR?????” she wrote.

The sweet post is in kind of a stark contrast to the couple’s typically playful tributes to one another. Access remembers, for example, in 2019, when Lively shared a selfie to Instagram with her finger up Reynolds’ nose. “I picked a good one,” she wrote. For Lively’s 34th birthday in 2021, Reynolds joked “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25”—and, instead of calling out his wife, took the moment to praise Mariah Carey. In 2019, he shared 10—how shall we put it?—photos of Lively that maybe she would not have chosen to be shared, and in 2017, he basically cropped her out of the post altogether.

(Image credit: Getty)

We might know why he went all the way in this year: Earlier this year, Reynolds literally created a professionally produced music video for friend Rob McElhenney’s birthday, with the intent behind it being a lesson in how to pronounce McElhenney’s last name. (The two co-own the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. together.) Reynolds even employed a Broadway songwriting duo behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen to work on the masterpiece, and Lively noticed—she responded to Reynolds’ musical theater number and wrote on her Instagram story alongside the clip “Wow. That’s a lot of effort you put into this…” before adding “Can’t wait for August 25th.” Okay, so it wasn’t a professionally produced music video, but it was just perfect.

(Image credit: Photo by Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

(Image credit: Getty)

The pair have been married for over a decade and share four children together. And happy belated, Blake! A year started with love is a year to look forward to. Now let’s see if she chooses romance or trolling for Reynolds’ own birthday in two months’ time…